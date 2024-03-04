QIAGEN (QGEN) Launches AI-Driven Biomedical Knowledge Base

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently launched QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI, a new generative AI-driven knowledge base designed to propel drug discovery in the pharma and biotech industries. This new offering is designed for data scientists and bioinformaticians who are looking for the most comprehensive knowledge graphs to fuel data-driven drug discovery.

The latest development will strongly boost the QIAGEN Digital Insights (“QDI”) bioinformatics business of the Genomics / NGS product group.

News in Detail

QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI is built on a massive dataset of biomedical literature and other scientific sources. It identifies and extracts causal relationships between genes, diseases, drugs and other biological entities with AI, generating more than 600 million more biomedical relationships than its complement, QIAGEN Biomedical KB-HD. This expansive knowledge base helps data scientists understand disease mechanisms, identify drug targets or biomarkers and explore strategies for repurposing existing drugs.



While QIAGEN Biomedical KB-HD is manually curated and known for its high quality and accuracy, QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI contains more than 25 times more relationships, allowing data scientists to generate new insights. Both knowledge bases can be used to provide both high-quality and high-quantity biomedical relationship data for data scientists and bioinformaticians to mine and validate.

The key features of QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI also include structured results in an ontology for rapid querying, advanced analytics and quarterly updates to capture the most recent research and discoveries. By combining the strengths of AI and human curation approaches, QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI signifies a major step forward in the company’s mission to empower biopharma customers with the most comprehensive and informative molecular knowledge bases.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global drug discovery market was valued at $55.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% up to 2032.

Other Developments in the QDI Business

In January 2024, QIAGEN announced an enhanced CLC Genomics Workbench Premium with LightSpeed technology, which supports next-generation sequencing for somatic cancer secondary analysis. Having launched last year for germline applications, including whole genome sequencing, whole-exome sequencing and large panel sequencing data, the new capabilities enable small and large labs to significantly reduce turnaround time in oncology testing by removing key barriers in the analysis cost and speed.

Further, the company announced strategic plans to accelerate investments in this business over the next five years. The investments will support QDI’s profitable expansion into new geographic regions and market segments and deliver enhanced customer insights and new products. The investment will also extend QDI’s existing augmented molecular intelligence approach with additional AI and Natural Language Processing capabilities and also a new regulatory-compliant secondary analysis solution for rapid NGS analysis within clinical labs.

Price Performance

In the past six months, QGEN shares have dropped 2.1% against the industry’s 4.8% rise.

