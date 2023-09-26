QIAGEN (QGEN) Extends QIAwave Product Line With New Kit

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently added two new nucleic acid extraction kits, extending its eco-friendly QIAwave product line. The two new kits are the QIAwave RNeasy Plus Mini Kit and the QIAwave DNA/RNA Mini Kit, eco-friendlier versions of the RNeasy Plus Mini Kit and the All DNA/RNA Mini Kit.

The recent launch will fortify QIAGEN’s Life Sciences Business.

More on QIAwave Kits

In contrast to QIAGEN's regular kits, QIAwave kits are designed to provide researchers with a more environmentally friendly option while retaining the same excellent performance and chemistry.

For extracting DNA, RNA, and plasmid DNA from samples, QIAwave kits use up to 62% less plastic and up to 58% less cardboard than QIAGEN's most popular kits, making them a more environmentally friendly lab option. The kits have fewer parts, waste tubes made entirely of recyclable plastic and appropriate buffer concentrations in smaller bottles.

The QIAwave RNeasy Plus Mini Kit utilizes a variety of cultured cells and simple-to-lyse tissues, which enables the separation of high-purity and high-yield total RNA with an integrated gDNA removal. With the QIAwave DNA/RNA Mini Kit, genomic DNA and total RNA may be extracted simultaneously from each cell or tissue sample, and the extracted DNA and RNA can then be eluted individually.

Significance of Latest Kits Launch

QIAGEN aims to reduce its plastic footprint by replacing expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes for cooled shipments with recyclable straw equivalents and other plastic packaging with more environmentally friendly alternatives. In 2022, QIAGEN lowered their plastic transportation usage by 16.5%, significantly doubling the aim of at least a 9% reduction.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per QIAGEN management, introducing the new QIAwave kits broadens its selection of environmentally friendly products and reaffirms its commitment to helping researchers advance science while leaving a smaller environmental footprint. It is worth mentioning that The QIAwave kits provide the same outstanding results with less clutter and waste and with less effort.

Industry Prospects

According to a report, the global DNA/RNA extraction kit market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as increased demand for the automation of DNA/RNA extraction technology, new user-friendly and easy extraction kits and use of DNA/RNA in profiling new diseases causing microorganisms are expected to boost the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, QIAGEN launched the QIAseq Normalizer Kits, giving researchers a fast, convenient and cost-effective method to pool different DNA libraries for best-quality results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) runs. Researchers can use QIAseq Normalizer with QIAGEN's existing QIAseq library prep solutions to streamline NGS workflows or with various DNA- and RNA-library prep methods from other vendors for Illumina sequencing platforms.

In May 2023, QIAGEN announced that its high-quality enzymes are now accessible as separate products, allowing researchers and industrial customers globally to tailor their assays and workflows. A dedicated web store where you can readily find enzymes for various purposes, including DNA cloning and amplification.

Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN shares have declined 4.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 7.7%.

