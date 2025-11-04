Markets
Qiagen NV Profit Rises In Q3

November 04, 2025 — 05:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGENF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $130 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $98 million or $0.44 per share last year.

Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $133 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $533 million from $502 million last year.

Looking forward, Qiagen now expects full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share of about $2.38, up from prior estimate of about $2.35.

