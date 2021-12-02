Qiagen Launches CE Marked Version Of QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 Assay

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) said that it has launched the CE marked version of QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 to assess T-cell response to the COVID-19. The assay can detect T-cell response early in the course of COVID-19 infection or following vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines stimulate the body to produce antibodies and activate T-cells to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Serology tests, which measure the antibodies, often generate positive test results after vaccination but are unable to assess cellular responses.

The QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 assay detects CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses, thereby enabling a much more comprehensive assessment of immunity generated by COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.

