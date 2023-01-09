QIAGEN Completes Acquisition Of Verogen

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), a Dutch molecular testing solutions provider, said on Monday that it has completed the acquisition of privately held Verogen, a next-generation sequencing or NGS technologies firm, to boost its future human identification and forensic investigation.

The acquisition deal was for $150 million paid in cash from the acquirer's existing reserves.

For 2023, QIAGEN sees about $20 million of sales from the Verogen portfolio.

The acquisition is expected to be dilutive to 2023 adjusted EPS by about $0.03 per share, and neutral in 2024.

Based in San Diego, Verogen supports the global human identification community with NGS tools and professional services to help resolve criminal and missing-persons cases.

With this acquisition, QIAGEN gains exclusive distribution rights for this version of the MiSeq sequencer designed specifically for forensics applications.

The Verogen portfolio of kits for use on this sequencer includes the ForenSeq suite of kits including DNA Signature Prep, Imagen, Kintelligence and MainstAY product lines.

QIAGEN also gains full access to Verogen's pioneering GEDmatch database and GEDmatch PRO portal.

GEDmatch allows users to upload genetic profiles created by other genealogy sites in order to expand the search for familial links. It currently contains more than 1.8 million genealogical profiles and continues to grow.

