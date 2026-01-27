BioTech
QHSLab Posts 25% Increase In Preliminary FY25 Revenue

January 27, 2026 — 03:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - QHSLab, Inc. (USAQ), a medical device technology firm, reported preliminary full-year 2025 financial results, with revenue increasing by 25% and gross profit increasing by 32% from the prior year.

Preliminary revenue for the full year of 2025 climbed 25% to $2.68 million from $2.13 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for the full year increased 32% to $1.80 million from $1.36 million a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, QHSLab reduced its outstanding convertible debt and associated accrued interest to approximately $20,000 from roughly $2 million, eliminating nearly all convertible debt, including obligations that were in default.

Based on the above action, QHSLab expects annual interest expense to decline by more than $200,000.

The firm's Q-Cog pilot program combines validated cognitive, behavioural, and functional screening within a single digital workflow, empowering physicians to meet CMS screening guidelines while supporting risk adjustment and reimbursement under neurocognitive and behavioural health codes.

Following its initial deployment in December, the Q-Cog pilot program has begun generating reimbursement activity, and the company now expects Q-Cog to become an incremental revenue stream in 2026.

USAQ.OB has traded between $0.08 and $1.14 over the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.79, down 13.91%.

