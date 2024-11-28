QGEN Stock Dips Despite Launch of Customized dPCR Assay Design Tools

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently launched two new tools for designing and ordering custom solutions to support microbial analysis of bacterial, fungal and viral targets. These new tools should enable researchers to customize their assays and panels for use on the QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) system and any third-party next-generation sequencing (NGS) system.

These customizable digital PCR assays will be available on QIAGEN’s GeneGlobe web portal.

QGEN Stock’s Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, QGEN's share price moved south 5.2% to $41.47 in after-market trading yesterday. QIAGEN is gaining synergies from its continuous efforts in expanding its portfolio of dPCR assays, supporting laboratories in increasing their detection capabilities and improving their results. Henceforth, we expect the latest launch to motivate market sentiment in favor of QGEN in the upcoming days.

QIAGEN currently has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.52% in the trailing four quarters.

About QGEN’s Customized Digital PCR Assay Design Tools

The newly launched tools include the one for Custom dPCR Microbial Assays, which is a first-of-its-kind custom assay design tool that designs primers and probes for specific microbial targets of interest. It is tailored particularly for bacterial, fungal and viral targets. This design tool software is powered by a sophisticated and thoroughly tested algorithm, developed specifically for microbial applications.

Another tool is the QIAseq xHYB Custom Microbial Panels that will help customers design their own NGS panels, overcoming the limitations of panels offered by other vendors. Its advanced algorithm enables researchers to design their assays against many whole genomes at once, allowing them to achieve the highest possible resolution in applications such as microbial detection.

Moreover, the new products make nanoplate dPCR suitable for even more microbial targets in applications ranging from wastewater testing to food production to analysis of human pathogens.

Industry Prospects Favor QGEN

Per a report by BIS Research, the global digital PCR market was valued at $678.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow $3.3 billion by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% over the period. Key factors driving market growth are the rising adoption of personalized medicine to screen and diagnose genetic disorders and technological advancements.



QGEN’s Recent Development Within dPCR Space

In September, the company added over 100 new validated QIAcuity digital PCR assays for cancer research, inherited genetic disorders, infectious disease surveillance and other applications. These newly launched cancer and microbial assays meet the level of quality, multiplexing capabilities, customization, precision and sensitivity associated with all QIAcuity products.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN’s shares have risen 2.9% compared with the industry’s 3% growth.

