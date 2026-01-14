QEP Co. Inc. Reports Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - QEP Co. Inc. (QEPC.PK) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.46 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $4.65 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $59.09 million from $61.06 million last year.

QEP Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

