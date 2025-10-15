QEP Co. Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - QEP Co. Inc. (QEPC.PK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.83 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $3.80 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $57.66 million from $62.55 million last year.

QEP Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

