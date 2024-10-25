QEM Limited’s Top Shareholders Hold Majority Stake

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited’s latest report reveals that its top 20 shareholders hold a combined 70.79% of the company’s total issued capital. The largest single shareholder, ER Fitch Pty Ltd, controls over 20% of the capital through the Eloise Fitch Family account. This concentrated ownership structure may attract interest from investors looking to understand the influence of major stakeholders on the company’s strategic decisions.

