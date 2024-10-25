News & Insights

Stocks

QEM Limited’s Top Shareholders Hold Majority Stake

October 25, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited’s latest report reveals that its top 20 shareholders hold a combined 70.79% of the company’s total issued capital. The largest single shareholder, ER Fitch Pty Ltd, controls over 20% of the capital through the Eloise Fitch Family account. This concentrated ownership structure may attract interest from investors looking to understand the influence of major stakeholders on the company’s strategic decisions.

For further insights into AU:QEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.