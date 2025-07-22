QDEL Stock Down -20% after 8-Day Loss Streak

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) stock hit day 8 of a continuous streak of days with losses, with cumulative losses over this period amounting to a -20% return. The company has lost about $339 Mil in value over the last 8 days, with its current market capitalization at about $1.7 Bil. The stock remains 43.2% below its value at the end of 2024. This compares with year-to-date returns of 7.2% for the S&P 500.



Comparing QDEL Stock Returns With The S&P 500

The following table summarizes the return for QDEL stock vs. the S&P 500 index over different periods, including the current streak:

Return Period QDEL S&P 500 1D -0.6% 0.1% 8D (Current Streak) -19.9% 0.7% 1M (21D) -10.7% 5.4% 3M (63D) 0.5% 19.4% YTD 2025 -43.2% 7.2% 2024 -39.6% 23.3% 2023 -14.0% 24.2% 2022 -36.5% -19.4%

Gains and Losses Streaks: S&P 500 Constituents

There are currently 80 S&P constituents with 3 days or more of consecutive gains and 30 constituents with 3 days or more of consecutive losses.

Consecutive Days # of Gainers # of Losers 3D 27 23 4D 48 0 5D 0 3 6D 3 0 7D or more 2 4 Total >=3 D 80 30

Key Financials for QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Last 2 Fiscal Years:

Metric FY2023 FY2024 Revenues $3.0 Bil $2.8 Bil Operating Income $257.0 Mil $45.8 Mil Net Income $-10.1 Mil $-2.1 Bil

Last 2 Fiscal Quarters:

Metric 2024 FQ4 2025 FQ1 Revenues $707.8 Mil $692.8 Mil Operating Income $15.2 Mil $48.7 Mil Net Income $-178.4 Mil $-12.7 Mil

