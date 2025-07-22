Stocks
QDEL Stock Down -20% after 8-Day Loss Streak

July 22, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) stock hit day 8 of a continuous streak of days with losses, with cumulative losses over this period amounting to a -20% return. The company has lost about $339 Mil in value over the last 8 days, with its current market capitalization at about $1.7 Bil. The stock remains 43.2% below its value at the end of 2024. This compares with year-to-date returns of 7.2% for the S&P 500.

Comparing QDEL Stock Returns With The S&P 500

The following table summarizes the return for QDEL stock vs. the S&P 500 index over different periods, including the current streak:

Return Period QDEL S&P 500
1D -0.6% 0.1%
8D (Current Streak) -19.9% 0.7%
1M (21D) -10.7% 5.4%
3M (63D) 0.5% 19.4%
YTD 2025 -43.2% 7.2%
2024 -39.6% 23.3%
2023 -14.0% 24.2%
2022 -36.5% -19.4%

Gains and Losses Streaks: S&P 500 Constituents

There are currently 80 S&P constituents with 3 days or more of consecutive gains and 30 constituents with 3 days or more of consecutive losses.

Consecutive Days # of Gainers # of Losers
3D 27 23
4D 48 0
5D 0 3
6D 3 0
7D or more 2 4
Total >=3 D 80 30

 

Key Financials for QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Last 2 Fiscal Years:

Metric FY2023 FY2024
Revenues $3.0 Bil $2.8 Bil
Operating Income $257.0 Mil $45.8 Mil
Net Income $-10.1 Mil $-2.1 Bil

Last 2 Fiscal Quarters:

Metric 2024 FQ4 2025 FQ1
Revenues $707.8 Mil $692.8 Mil
Operating Income $15.2 Mil $48.7 Mil
Net Income $-178.4 Mil $-12.7 Mil

The losing streak QDEL stock is currently on doesn’t inspire much confidence among investors. In contrast, Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

