QDEL Expands Immunoassay Portfolio Via Lifotronic Supply Agreement

QuidelOrtho QDEL recently entered a long-term strategic supply agreement with Lifotronic Technology to expand its global immunoassay portfolio across select international markets. The deal gives the company access to multiple analyzer platforms spanning low- to high-throughput settings, along with a broad menu of more than 70 assays.

From an investor standpoint, the agreement helps QuidelOrtho address key menu gaps and strengthen its position in full-service laboratory tenders across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other targeted regions.

Likely Trend of QDEL Stock Following the News

Shares of the company have gained 3.4% in the last six-months period against the industry’s 6.9% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 8.1% in the same time frame.

Over the long term, this agreement strengthens QuidelOrtho’s competitive position by expanding its assay menu and giving it access to a wider range of analyzer platforms, making the company more relevant in international full-service lab tenders. By filling menu gaps and offering cost-efficient solutions across low- to high-throughput settings, QuidelOrtho can compete more effectively in price-sensitive markets while driving recurring reagent revenue from new instrument placements.

Meanwhile, QDEL currently has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

More on the News

The agreement gives QuidelOrtho access to multiple high-throughput as well as low- to mid-volume immunoassay analyzer platforms, each backed by a broad assay menu covering both routine and specialty testing. Importantly, the collaboration is expected to add more than 25 new assays that are not currently available on the company’s flagship VITROS systems, within a total menu of over 70 assays across these partner platforms. This expanded offering is expected to strengthen QuidelOrtho’s ability to compete for full-menu tenders while serving a broader spectrum of laboratory settings, from smaller labs seeking low-volume solutions to larger institutions requiring scalable, high-capacity systems with comprehensive test menus.

With this partnership, QuidelOrtho seems to leverage an established partner with strong in-house R&D capabilities to accelerate rollout timelines across key international regions. Over time, broader instrument placements in targeted geographies could drive incremental recurring reagent revenue, deepen customer relationships and enhance international revenue diversification, supporting more stable, predictable growth outside the U.S. market.



Favorable Industry Prospect for QDEL

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global immunoassay analyzers market size was estimated at $7.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including both infectious and non-infectious conditions, is a significant driver of market growth for immunoassay analyzers.

Other News

Recently, QuidelOrtho ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results, where both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company registered robust revenues from its Labs and Immunohematology business units and EMEA, China and Latin America, which were encouraging.

QDEL delivered adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents in fourth-quarter 2025, down from the year-ago quarter’s 63 cents. The company registered revenues of $723.6, which increased 2.2% year over year on a reported basis and 1.1% at constant exchange rate.

QDEL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

QDEL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and AtriCure ATRC.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 13.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

AtriCure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 91.7% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 16.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.1%.

