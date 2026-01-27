QCR Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $35.66 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $30.23 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, QCR Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.30 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $127.49 million from $121.64 million last year.

QCR Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.66 Mln. vs. $30.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $127.49 Mln vs. $121.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.