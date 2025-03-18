QCOM Unveils Advanced Chipsets for Immersive Gaming: Stock to Gain?

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM recently extended its Snapdragon G Series portfolio with the addition of next-generation gaming chipsets. The 2025 product lineup includes Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 chips. The modern gaming scenario is rapidly evolving for a multitude of reasons. Users are increasingly looking for more realistic visuals and graphics with dynamic environments in the gaming world. Various immersive tech like augmented reality and virtual reality are gaining popularity.



The growing adoption of the cloud has made high-end gaming more accessible. Competitive e-sports and multiplayer gaming are attracting thousands of viewers as more and more gamers livestream their gaming content.



Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon G series gaming chips will effectively address these advancements. The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is built for cloud gaming on handheld Android devices. With support for up to 1080p at 120 FPS over WiFi, the solution offers 25% faster GPU and 80% faster CPU performance.



The new Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 strikes a balance between performance and efficiency. The solution offers 3.8x GPU and 2.3x faster CPU performance compared with the previous Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 version. This can offer up to 144 FPS for cloud gaming and also supports WiFi 7 for reliable wireless connection and seamless online gameplay.



The SnapDragon G3 Gen 3 delivers 28% faster graphics and 30% faster CPU capabilities compared with the previous generation. Its support for WiFi7 reduces latency and improves bandwidth. Moreover, its support for Lumen Engine 5’s fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system significantly enhances the gaming experience in Android gaming devices.

Will This Product Launch Drive QCOM’s Share Performance?

With the advancement of AI, 5G connectivity and immersive tech such as AR and VR, the gaming industry is becoming an essential component in the entertainment ecosystem. Owing to this factor, the gaming chipset market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Qualcomm is steadily advancing its portfolio to capitalize on this market trend.



The new Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series platform is well equipped to support a vast array of play types and gamers, giving manufacturers a solid stage for innovation. Recognizing its potential, several manufacturers, including AYANEO, ONEXSUGAR and Retroid Pocket, have already opted to use Snapdragon G Series platforms in their handheld gaming devices.



Amid intensifying competition with other industry leaders including NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, Qualcomm’s strong emphasis on leading-edge innovation will likely give it a competitive edge in the long run.

QCOM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have fallen 3.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 16.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

