QCOM Expands Portfolio for Industrial PCs: Will It Boost Prospects?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently introduced a leading-edge industrial-grade processor, the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series, to support smart manufacturing by enhancing industrial PCs.



Built upon Qualcomm Oryon CPU, the solution is designed for the rugged and harsh environment of an industrial setup. It offers up to 45 TOPS of AI performance with scalable configurations from 8 to 12 high-performance cores that can operate in a temperature range between negative 40°C and 105°C.



Qualcomm’s first industrial-grade PC processor offers compatibility with standard hardware systems and bridge chips used in the industry. It also supports a broad array of industry-leading software and applications on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. The flexible architecture allows for swift customization and scalability as per varied requirements. It also eliminates the need for external AI or multimedia modules, reducing the bill of materials and simplifying the design of rugged systems.



Such innovative features make it an ideal choice for OEMs looking for highly configurable, high-performance platforms for factory automation, robotics and intelligent edge systems. The company has already witnessed solid market traction. OEMs, including Advantech, congatec, NEXCOM, Portwell, Inc., SECO and Tria, have selected Qualcomm’s latest innovation.

How are Competitors Faring?

Qualcomm faces competition from Intel Corporation INTC and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in this space. Intel Atom processor family includes a wide range of processors that support several use cases, including AI, 4K media, real-time computing, deep learning inference and other smart manufacturing requirements. The versatile configurations of Intel processors can meet most demanding throughput, power efficiency and latency requirements.



AMD’s industrial solutions portfolio struck the perfect balance between high performance and scalability. AMD Ryzen Embedded processors offer reliability and next-generation features for networking, storage, industrial, and graphics-intensive applications. The solution has gained solid momentum in aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and retail industries.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have gained 8.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 71.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 14.5 forward earnings, lower than 37.53 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.