QCOM Chips to Power AI Robotics Capabilities: Will it Boost Prospects?

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM recently announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEURA Robotics. NEURA is driving leading-edge innovation in the field of robotics. The company aims to bring a general-purpose humanoid robot to market with human-like cognitive capabilities.



In this venture, NEURA will gain access to Qualcomm’s robotics processors, including the Dragonwing IQ10 Series, physical AI acceleration and software stack, and connectivity platforms. This will be integrated with NEURA’s full-stack robotics systems and embodied AI to facilitate the development of safe, scalable robots for various industrial use cases.



Physical AI refers to systems that interact with the real world, such as robots and autonomous vehicles. Robotics is becoming a major AI hardware market with potential applications in warehouses, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors. QCOM's growing prowess in the robotics and physical AI domain will likely bring long term benefits. However, prior to commercial deployment, Qualcomm and NEURA have to address issues associated with safety, scalability and cost.



A key component is the Neuraverse shared robot intelligent network, a cloud platform for robotic learning and management. Once a robot learns and understands something, that knowledge can be shared across the fleet. Moreover, the partnership also aims to create an open global developer ecosystem and marketplace, fostering third-party innovation and development of physical AI and robotics applications. Qualcomm stands to gain from this partnership by extending its AI chip business into robotics and strengthening the company’s edge AI ecosystem.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Qualcomm faces competition from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in this domain. NVIDIA holds a dominant position in this market, backed by its leading-edge robotics AI compute platforms, Jetson Orin, Jetson Xavier and Isaac robotics platform. NVIDIA chips combine GPU AI acceleration, computer vision and robotics simulation.



AMD is also expanding its Ryzen AI Embedded Processor Portfolio to deliver scalable, efficient AI compute for Industrial and AI Edge Solutions. Its new processors feature up to 2x higher CPU core counts, up to 8x higher GPU compute. AMD’s chips effectively support advanced use cases, such as intelligent machine vision for Industrial PCs, physical AI for autonomous operations and 3D health imaging.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have lost 11.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 70.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 3.26 forward earnings, lower than 7.71 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 7.5% to $11.18 over the past 60 days, while those for fiscal 2027 have also decreased 8% to $11.5.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



