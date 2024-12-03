QBE Insurance Redeems USD 700M Notes Early

News & Insights

QBE Insurance Group Limited (AU:QBE) has released an update.

QBE Insurance Group Limited has redeemed its entire issuance of USD 700 million 6.75% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, originally due in 2044. The notes have been cancelled and delisted from the Singapore Exchange, indicating a strategic financial move by the company. This action reflects QBE’s proactive management of its debt obligations.

