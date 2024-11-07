News & Insights

QBE Insurance to Redeem $700M Subordinated Notes

November 07, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

QBE Insurance Group Limited (AU:QBE) has released an update.

QBE Insurance Group Limited has announced its plan to redeem $700 million worth of 6.75% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, originally issued in 2014, on December 2, 2024. This redemption has been approved by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), but it does not guarantee future redemptions of other capital instruments. Investors and market watchers may find this move significant as it reflects QBE’s strategic financial management.

