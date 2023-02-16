Markets

QBE Insurance FY Profit Rises

February 16, 2023 — 08:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) reported that its profit after income tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the company fiscal year 2022 rose to US$770 million or 48.2 US cents per share from US$750 million or 47.2 US cents per share in the prior year.

Adjusted cash profit after tax increased to US$847 million from US$805 million in the prior year.

Gross earned premium revenue were A$19.07 billion up from A$17.04 billion in the previous year.

The company expects 2023 constant currency Gross written premium growth to be in the mid-to-high single digits.

The final dividend for 2022 is 30 Australian cents per share, compared with the 2021 final dividend of 19 Australian cents per share. The final dividend will be 10% franked and is payable on 14 April 2023.

