Qantas App Glitch Exposes Passenger Data, Prompts Investigation

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways has initiated an investigation following reports from passengers regarding a glitch in the airline's app on Wednesday morning. This glitch enabled travelers to access the boarding passes and personal information of others, the Australian airline said in a statement.

The airline said it is urgently working to resolve the issue and expresses sincere apologies to affected customers. They are exploring whether recent system changes may have caused this problem.

Qantas recommends that customers log out and then log back in to their Qantas Frequent Flyer account on the app. They have pledged to provide further information as soon as possible.

