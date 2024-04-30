News & Insights

Markets

Qantas App Glitch Exposes Passenger Data, Prompts Investigation

April 30, 2024 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways has initiated an investigation following reports from passengers regarding a glitch in the airline's app on Wednesday morning. This glitch enabled travelers to access the boarding passes and personal information of others, the Australian airline said in a statement.

The airline said it is urgently working to resolve the issue and expresses sincere apologies to affected customers. They are exploring whether recent system changes may have caused this problem.

Qantas recommends that customers log out and then log back in to their Qantas Frequent Flyer account on the app. They have pledged to provide further information as soon as possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.