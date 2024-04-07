Qantas Airways Reveals Frequent Flyer Program Changes

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways Ltd. is introducing Classic Plus Flight Rewards, offering its Frequent Flyers access to over 20 million additional reward seats. This marks one of the largest expansions in the program's 35-year history, enhancing travel possibilities to popular destinations like London, Tokyo, New York, and Singapore using Qantas Points, even during peak periods, the Australian airlines said in a statement.

While Classic Plus seats typically require more points than standard Classic seats, they offer exceptional value with broader availability throughout the frequent flyer program and are eligible for upgrades.

The points needed for Classic Plus seats will vary, mirroring regular airfare fluctuations, with lower rates during off-peak times or when booked in advance, and higher rates during peak periods. During sales and promotions, Classic Plus seats may even be priced lower than Classic seats on the same route.

According to Qantas, Classic Plus reward seats can be booked starting Monday for Qantas international flights departing Australia, for travel from July 1, 2024, exclusively via qantas.com. This offering will gradually extend to all Qantas-operated international and domestic flights by the year's end.

By the end of calendar year 2024, with the full rollout of Classic Plus, members will have access to 20 million new reward seats within a rolling 12-month booking window, ensuring similar availability ongoing.

Qantas said it will continue to offer more than 5 million existing Classic rewards seats across Qantas, Jetstar and 45 partner airlines, with no change to the points required to book these seats since 2019.

This financial year, Qantas will invest A$60 million in more flight rewards for frequent flyers, which included adding 6,000 new premium Classic reward seats to Europe during peak travel times last October.

Qantas expects that the program changes will deliver a substantial improvement in member engagement and will help drive the long-term growth of Qantas Loyalty as it continues to target A$800 million - A$1 billion Underlying EBIT by fiscal year 2030.

The Classic Plus product represents approximately A$120 million investment in fiscal year 2025, excluding benefits from the program. This investment includes the value of displaced seat revenue in the airlines as well as the non-cash impact to fair value assumptions applied to future sale of points in the Loyalty Segment. The combined financial investment will be managed within the existing planned customer investment of A$230 million for fiscal year 2025.

Following the launch of the new product, Qantas Loyalty is now expected to deliver between A$500 million - A$525 million Underlying EBIT in fiscal year 2024 before returning to growth of about 10 percent in Underlying EBIT in fiscal year 2025.

Qantas confirmed the buy-back of up to A$448 million will commence and subject to market volumes is expected to be completed by 30 June 2024.

