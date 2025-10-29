Qantas Airways (QUBSF) Price Target Increased by 14.69% to 8.40

The average one-year price target for Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QUBSF) has been revised to $8.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.69% from the prior estimate of $7.33 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.86 to a high of $9.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.49% from the latest reported closing price of $4.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qantas Airways. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUBSF is 0.23%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 122,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 20,962K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,874K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBSF by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,699K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBSF by 11.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,169K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBSF by 17.20% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 3,114K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

