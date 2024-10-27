Qantas Airways Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited continues its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 488,106 ordinary fully paid securities, bringing the total bought back to over 24 million. This move is part of Qantas’ strategy to optimize its capital management and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors may find interest in the company’s actions as they reflect Qantas’ confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

