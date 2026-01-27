Q4 Earnings Ahead of the Bell: BA, UNH, GM & More

Tuesday, January 27th, 2026



We have a big earnings morning to report. Rather than launch into any pithy pontification about the trajectory of the stock market, let’s allow the numbers to speak for themselves, shall we?



Boeing BA posted a noisy Q4 report ahead of today’s open, with a big beat showing on the bottom line, but when subtracting the one-time item Digital Aviation Solutions sale to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion, the aircraft builder posted a loss of -$1.91 per share versus expectations of -$0.40. Revenues in the quarter — presumably including this massive sale in the quarter — are up +57% year over year to $23.95 billion. Pre-market shares are trading down on the news, but are already up double-digits from the start of the year. For more on BA’s earnings, click here.



Beleaguered health insurer UnitedHealth UNH put up mixed results for its Q4 report this morning, beating estimates by 2 cents to $2.11 per share on the bottom line, with $113.22 billion coming in -0.04% on the top. Capping healthcare costs — as per President Trump’s missive — throw shade on the company’s immediate future. Shares are -15% at this hour in today’s pre-market, helping the Dow underperform the other major indexes. For more on UNH’s earnings, click here.



General Motors GM sharers are up +4% at this hour, with earnings of $2.51 per share outpacing the Zacks consensus by +14% on quarterly revenues of $45.29 billion, -1.83%. But the future apparently looks bright for the top American carmaker, as the company has decided to increase its dividend by +20%. For more on GM’s earnings, click here.



United Parcel Service UPS posted beats on both top and bottom lines this morning, with earnings of $2.38 per share on $24.48 billion representing positive surprises of +7.2% and +1.95%, respectively. Shares were up on the news initially, but are now trading modestly down. UPS stock is +7% so far from the start of 2026.



What to Expect After the Market Opens

January Consumer Confidence is expected to hit the tape a half-hour after the opening bell rings. An expected print of 90 would be slightly above the 89.1 reported a month ago, but still below the 100 points or so we’d been enjoying for much of the past four years. The November government shutdown is now somewhat in the past; the consumer is likely feeling strain from a delicate labor market and erratic policy shifts on a domestic and global scale.



After today’s close, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Texas Instruments TXN reports earnings for Q4. Expectations are for flat earnings growth year over year, but +10.7% on revenues from a year ago. The chipmaker is riding a streak of eight-straight quarterly earnings beats, and the company’s stock is already +13% from the start of this year.



