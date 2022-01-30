Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar

Editor’s note: Any and all references to timeframes longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding timeframe. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.

US earnings season is underway for 2022 and will continue through the middle of February.

According to financial data company FactSet, the S&P 500 expected to deliver another robust quarter of earnings growth. The estimate is 22%. That estimate is lower than the actuals for the third quarter. But would still bring full-year earnings growth in 2021 to approximately 40%. With the rate of growth seemingly slowing into 2022, the key for traders will be what firms say about expected profits in Q1.

What sectors will drive growth?

Outperformance in terms of EPS growth in Q4 is once again expected to come from areas of the market most sensitive to the economic cycle. Despite a slow-down in growth during the quarter, above trend growth along with baseline effects, are tipped to see industrials and materials sectors post stronger EPS growth than the broader market. Nine of 11 sectors are expected to deliver positive profit growth, with only the utilities and financial sectors estimated to post a contraction in earnings on an annualized basis this quarter, says FactSet.

S&P 500 Index (SPXT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AAPL UW Apple Inc 6.85% 1/27/2022 MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 5.97% 1/26/2022 AMZN UW Amazon.com Inc 3.60% 2/2/2022 TSLA UW Tesla Inc 2.22% 1/27/2022 GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 2.08% 2/2/2022 GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 1.93% 2/2/2022 FB UW Meta Platforms Inc 1.93% 2/2/2022 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 1.73% 2/24/2022 BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.43% 2/28/2022 JPM UN JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.22% 1/14/2022

S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release TER UW Teradyne Inc 1.59% 1/27/2022 LRCX UW Lam Research Corp 1.58% 1/26/2022 MU UW Micron Technology Inc 1.49% 3/31/2022 AMAT UW Applied Materials Inc 1.46% 2/16/2022 MCHP UW Microchip Technology Inc 1.41% 2/4/2022 WDC UW Western Digital Corp 1.40% 1/28/2022 FCX UN Freeport-McMoRan Inc 1.36% 1/26/2022 KLAC UW KLA Corp 1.35% 2/3/2022 NXPI UW NXP Semiconductors NV 1.32% 2/1/2022 QRVO UW Qorvo Inc 1.27% 2/3/2022

Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (RGUSFLA)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 11.71% 2/28/2022 JPM UN JPMorgan Chase & Co 9.90% 1/14/2022 BAC UN Bank of America Corp 7.00% 1/19/2022 WFC UN Wells Fargo & Co 4.31% 1/14/2022 MS UN Morgan Stanley 2.80% 1/19/2022 SCHW UN Charles Schwab Corp/The 2.77% 1/19/2022 GS UN Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The 2.69% 1/18/2022 BLK UN BlackRock Inc 2.62% 1/14/2022 C UN Citigroup Inc 2.57% 1/14/2022 SPGI UN S&P Global Inc 2.26% 2/9/2022

Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release UNH UN UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.87% 1/19/2022 JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 8.72% 1/25/2022 PFE UN Pfizer Inc 6.01% 2/8/2022 TMO UN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.69% 2/2/2022 ABBV UN AbbVie Inc 4.62% 2/2/2022 ABT UN Abbott Laboratories 4.60% 1/26/2022 LLY UN Eli Lilly & Co 3.98% 2/3/2022 MRK UN Merck & Co Inc 3.83% 2/3/2022 DHR UN Danaher Corp 3.74% 1/27/2022 MDT UN Medtronic PLC 2.75% 2/22/2022

S&P Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release UNP UN Union Pacific Corp 5.16% 1/20/2022 UPS UN United Parcel Service Inc 4.97% 2/2/2022 HON UW Honeywell International Inc 4.62% 1/28/2022 RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.26% 1/25/2022 CAT UN Caterpillar Inc 3.78% 2/2/2022 BA UN Boeing Co/The 3.74% 1/26/2022 GE UN General Electric Co 3.47% 1/25/2022 DE UN Deere & Co 3.34% 2/18/2022 MMM UN 3M Co 3.29% 1/26/2022 LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 2.79% 1/25/2022

MSCI US IMI 25/50 Real Estate Price Index (MU709808)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AMT UN American Tower Corp 7.29% 2/25/2022 PLD UN Prologis Inc 7.05% 1/19/2022 CCI UN Crown Castle International Corp 4.93% 1/27/2022 EQIX UW Equinix Inc 4.29% 2/10/2022 PSA UN Public Storage 3.45% 2/24/2022 SPG UN Simon Property Group Inc 3.20% 2/8/2022 DLR UN Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.78% 2/11/2022 O UN Realty Income Corp 2.37% 2/22/2022 SBAC UW SBA Communications Corp 2.33% 2/22/2022 WELL UN Welltower Inc 2.22% 2/9/2022

Dow Jones Internet Index (DJINETT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AMZN UW Amazon.com Inc 9.64% 2/2/2022 FB UW Meta Platforms Inc 7.68% 2/2/2022 CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware 5.27% 2/16/2022 GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 5.25% 2/2/2022 GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 4.88% 2/2/2022 NFLX UW Netflix Inc 4.83% 1/20/2022 PYPL UW PayPal Holdings Inc 4.64% 2/3/2022 CRM UN salesforce.com Inc 4.43% 2/25/2022 SNOW UN Snowflake Inc 2.71% 3/3/2022 ABNB UW Airbnb Inc 2.58% 2/25/2022

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release ARNA UW Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.53% 2/23/2022 BHVN UN Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd 1.02% 3/1/2022 FOLD UQ Amicus Therapeutics Inc 0.96% 3/1/2022 EBS UN Emergent BioSolutions Inc 0.95% 2/18/2022 TPTX UW Turning Point Therapeutics Inc 0.94% 3/1/2022 AGIO UW Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.91% 2/25/2022 HALO UW Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 0.91% 2/23/2022 CCXI UW ChemoCentryx Inc 0.91% 3/1/2022 BLUE UW Bluebird Bio Inc 0.91% 2/23/2022 CYTK UW Cytokinetics Inc 0.90% 2/25/2022

ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMI)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 9.21% 3/4/2022 QCOM UW QUALCOMM Inc 8.01% 2/2/2022 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 6.91% 2/24/2022 INTC UW Intel Corp 6.12% 1/26/2022 AMD UW Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.77% 1/26/2022 MRVL UW Marvell Technology Inc 4.68% 3/3/2022 MU UW Micron Technology Inc 4.46% 3/31/2022 AMAT UW Applied Materials Inc 4.15% 2/16/2022 KLAC UW KLA Corp 4.12% 2/3/2022 LRCX UW Lam Research Corp 4.04% 1/26/2022

S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (SISIPHTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release VTRS UW Viatris Inc 4.93% 3/1/2022 SAVA UR Cassava Sciences Inc 4.87% 3/23/2022 BMY UN Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.78% 2/4/2022 PRGO UN Perrigo Co PLC 4.75% 3/1/2022 MRK UN Merck & Co Inc 4.71% 2/3/2022 OGN UN Organon & Co 4.69% 2/14/2022 LLY UN Eli Lilly & Co 4.63% 2/3/2022 JAZZ UW Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 4.59% 2/23/2022 PFE UN Pfizer Inc 4.57% 2/8/2022 JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 4.51% 1/25/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index (DJSHMBT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release DHI UN DR Horton Inc 14.31% 2/2/2022 LEN UN Lennar Corp 12.83% 3/16/2022 NVR UN NVR Inc 7.99% 1/28/2022 PHM UN PulteGroup Inc 6.05% 2/1/2022 LOW UN Lowe's Cos Inc 4.60% 2/23/2022 HD UN Home Depot Inc/The 4.59% 2/22/2022 SHW UN Sherwin-Williams Co/The 4.56% 1/27/2022 BLD UN TopBuild Corp 3.71% 2/23/2022 TOL UN Toll Brothers Inc 3.39% 2/23/2022 MAS UN Masco Corp 2.24% 2/8/2022

S&P 400 Index (MID)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release CPT UN Camden Property Trust 0.73% 2/4/2022 MOH UN Molina Healthcare Inc 0.73% 2/9/2022 BLDR UN Builders FirstSource Inc 0.65% 2/25/2022 TREX UN Trex Co Inc 0.60% 2/22/2022 MPW UN Medical Properties Trust Inc 0.57% 2/4/2022 MASI UW Masimo Corp 0.55% 2/23/2022 WOLF UN Wolfspeed Inc 0.55% 1/27/2022 GGG UN Graco Inc 0.55% 1/25/2022 JLL UN Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 0.54% 2/28/2022 NDSN UW Nordson Corp 0.54% 2/22/2022

Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AMC UN AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 0.41% 3/10/2022 SYNA UW Synaptics Inc 0.35% 2/4/2022 OVV UN Ovintiv Inc 0.33% 2/18/2022 LSCC UW Lattice Semiconductor Corp 0.32% 2/16/2022 EGP UN EastGroup Properties Inc 0.31% 2/9/2022 BJ UN BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 0.30% 3/4/2022 TTEK UW Tetra Tech Inc 0.29% 1/27/2022 WSC UR WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 0.29% 2/25/2022 M UN Macy's Inc 0.29% 2/23/2022 THC UN Tenet Healthcare Corp 0.29% 2/9/2022

Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release AAPL UW Apple Inc 23.91% 1/27/2022 MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 20.83% 1/26/2022 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 4.27% 2/24/2022 V UN Visa Inc 3.36% 1/28/2022 MA UN Mastercard Inc 2.95% 1/28/2022 AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 2.41% 3/4/2022 CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware 2.32% 2/16/2022 ACN UN Accenture PLC 2.29% 3/17/2022 ADBE UW Adobe Inc 2.23% 3/22/2022 CRM UN salesforce.com Inc 2.03% 2/25/2022

S&P Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 23.28% 2/2/2022 CVX UN Chevron Corp 20.84% 1/28/2022 EOG UN EOG Resources Inc 4.84% 2/25/2022 SLB UN Schlumberger NV 4.57% 1/21/2022 COP UN ConocoPhillips 4.43% 2/3/2022 PXD UN Pioneer Natural Resources Co 4.29% 2/23/2022 MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 4.11% 2/2/2022 PSX UN Phillips 66 3.36% 1/28/2022 WMB UN Williams Cos Inc/The 3.19% 2/22/2022 KMI UN Kinder Morgan Inc 3.18% 1/20/2022

S&P Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)

Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release NEE UN NextEra Energy Inc 17.71% 1/26/2022 DUK UN Duke Energy Corp 8.02% 2/10/2022 SO UN Southern Co/The 7.28% 2/18/2022 D UN Dominion Energy Inc 6.45% 2/11/2022 EXC UW Exelon Corp 5.61% 2/3/2022 AEP UW American Electric Power Co Inc 4.53% 2/25/2022 SRE UN Sempra Energy 4.34% 2/25/2022 XEL UW Xcel Energy Inc 3.74% 1/27/2022 PEG UN Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 3.35% 2/25/2022 AWK UN American Water Works Co Inc 3.25% 2/24/2022

S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release RAD UN Rite Aid Corp 1.18% 3/24/2022 GRPN UW Groupon Inc 1.17% 2/25/2022 VSCO UN Victoria's Secret & Co 1.14% 2/23/2022 JWN UN Nordstrom Inc 1.13% 3/2/2022 ODP UW ODP Corp/The 1.13% 2/24/2022 WBA UW Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.12% 1/6/2022 GPS UN Gap Inc/The 1.12% 3/4/2022 SFM UW Sprouts Farmers Market Inc 1.12% 2/25/2022 PRTY UN Party City Holdco Inc 1.10% 3/11/2022 BIG UN Big Lots Inc 1.10% 3/4/2022

S&P Oil & Gas Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release VLO UN Valero Energy Corp 2.50% 1/27/2022 PBF UN PBF Energy Inc 2.49% 2/10/2022 PSX UN Phillips 66 2.45% 1/28/2022 DVN UN Devon Energy Corp 2.43% 2/15/2022 MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.43% 2/2/2022 OVV UN Ovintiv Inc 2.42% 2/18/2022 APA UW APA Corp 2.41% 2/24/2022 FANG UW Diamondback Energy Inc 2.41% 2/22/2022 MRO UN Marathon Oil Corp 2.41% 2/16/2022 XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 2.40% 2/2/2022

S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release SBNY UW Signature Bank/New York NY 2.06% 1/21/2022 CMA UN Comerica Inc 2.01% 1/19/2022 MTB UN M&T Bank Corp 2.00% 1/20/2022 PBCT UW People's United Financial Inc 2.00% 1/21/2022 WAL UN Western Alliance Bancorp 2.00% 1/21/2022 CFG UN Citizens Financial Group Inc 1.98% 1/19/2022 HBAN UW Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH 1.98% 1/21/2022 KEY UN KeyCorp 1.98% 1/20/2022 FHN UN First Horizon Corp 1.96% 1/20/2022 EWBC UW East West Bancorp Inc 1.96% 1/27/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 21.19% 1/25/2022 BA UN Boeing Co/The 18.61% 1/26/2022 LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 5.26% 1/25/2022 NOC UN Northrop Grumman Corp 4.76% 1/27/2022 TDG UN TransDigm Group Inc 4.64% 2/9/2022 GD UN General Dynamics Corp 4.60% 1/27/2022 TXT UN Textron Inc 4.46% 1/27/2022 HWM UN Howmet Aerospace Inc 4.40% 2/3/2022 LHX UN L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.24% 1/28/2022 AXON UW Axon Enterprise Inc 3.34% 2/25/2022 Originally published by Direxion on January 21, 2022. For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel. An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-760-3323 or click here. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Direxion Funds Risks - An investment in the Funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration risk which results from the Funds’ investments in a particular industry or sector and can increase volatility over time. Active and frequent trading associated with a regular rebalance of a fund can cause the price to fluctuate, therefore impacting its performance compared to other investment vehicles. For other risks including correlation, compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus. Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus. Hong Kong Investors - This website and the investment products referenced herein ("Website") are directed to persons who are "Professional Investors" within the meaning of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) ("Ordinance"). This Website is not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. You agree that your use of this Website is subject to you reviewing and acknowledging the terms of this disclaimer and the website’s terms of use. Information herein is not intended for Professional Investors in any jurisdiction in which distribution or purchase is not authorized. This Website does not provide investment advice or recommendations, nor is it an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any investment products. Direxion Asia Limited ("DAL") is licensed with and regulated by the Securities Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") (CE Number: BAZ386) to provide services to Professional Investors. DAL does not maintain nor is it responsible for the contents of this Website, which has not been approved by the SFC. DAL is an affiliate of other companies within the Direxion Group companies which may manage the products and provide the services described herein, which are not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. Companies within the Direxion Group which do not carry out regulated activities in Hong Kong are not subject to the provisions of the Ordinance. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Direxion Shares in the United States only. Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Distributor for Direxion Funds: Rafferty Capital Markets LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.