ETFs

Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Editor’s note: Any and all references to timeframes longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding timeframe. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.

US earnings season is underway for 2022 and will continue through the middle of February.

According to financial data company FactSet, the S&P 500 expected to deliver another robust quarter of earnings growth. The estimate is 22%. That estimate is lower than the actuals for the third quarter. But would still bring full-year earnings growth in 2021 to approximately 40%. With the rate of growth seemingly slowing into 2022, the key for traders will be what firms say about expected profits in Q1.

What sectors will drive growth?

Outperformance in terms of EPS growth in Q4 is once again expected to come from areas of the market most sensitive to the economic cycle. Despite a slow-down in growth during the quarter, above trend growth along with baseline effects, are tipped to see industrials and materials sectors post stronger EPS growth than the broader market. Nine of 11 sectors are expected to deliver positive profit growth, with only the utilities and financial sectors estimated to post a contraction in earnings on an annualized basis this quarter, says FactSet.

S&P 500 Index (SPXT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AAPL UW Apple Inc 6.85% 1/27/2022
MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 5.97% 1/26/2022
AMZN UW Amazon.com Inc 3.60% 2/2/2022
TSLA UW Tesla Inc 2.22% 1/27/2022
GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 2.08% 2/2/2022
GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 1.93% 2/2/2022
FB UW Meta Platforms Inc 1.93% 2/2/2022
NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 1.73% 2/24/2022
BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.43% 2/28/2022
JPM UN JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.22% 1/14/2022

S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
TER UW Teradyne Inc 1.59% 1/27/2022
LRCX UW Lam Research Corp 1.58% 1/26/2022
MU UW Micron Technology Inc 1.49% 3/31/2022
AMAT UW Applied Materials Inc 1.46% 2/16/2022
MCHP UW Microchip Technology Inc 1.41% 2/4/2022
WDC UW Western Digital Corp 1.40% 1/28/2022
FCX UN Freeport-McMoRan Inc 1.36% 1/26/2022
KLAC UW KLA Corp 1.35% 2/3/2022
NXPI UW NXP Semiconductors NV 1.32% 2/1/2022
QRVO UW Qorvo Inc 1.27% 2/3/2022

Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (RGUSFLA) 

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 11.71% 2/28/2022
JPM UN JPMorgan Chase & Co 9.90% 1/14/2022
BAC UN Bank of America Corp 7.00% 1/19/2022
WFC UN Wells Fargo & Co 4.31% 1/14/2022
MS UN Morgan Stanley 2.80% 1/19/2022
SCHW UN Charles Schwab Corp/The 2.77% 1/19/2022
GS UN Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The 2.69% 1/18/2022
BLK UN BlackRock Inc 2.62% 1/14/2022
C UN Citigroup Inc 2.57% 1/14/2022
SPGI UN S&P Global Inc 2.26% 2/9/2022

Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
UNH UN UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.87% 1/19/2022
JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 8.72% 1/25/2022
PFE UN Pfizer Inc 6.01% 2/8/2022
TMO UN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.69% 2/2/2022
ABBV UN AbbVie Inc 4.62% 2/2/2022
ABT UN Abbott Laboratories 4.60% 1/26/2022
LLY UN Eli Lilly & Co 3.98% 2/3/2022
MRK UN Merck & Co Inc 3.83% 2/3/2022
DHR UN Danaher Corp 3.74% 1/27/2022
MDT UN Medtronic PLC 2.75% 2/22/2022

S&P Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
UNP UN Union Pacific Corp 5.16% 1/20/2022
UPS UN United Parcel Service Inc 4.97% 2/2/2022
HON UW Honeywell International Inc 4.62% 1/28/2022
RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.26% 1/25/2022
CAT UN Caterpillar Inc 3.78% 2/2/2022
BA UN Boeing Co/The 3.74% 1/26/2022
GE UN General Electric Co 3.47% 1/25/2022
DE UN Deere & Co 3.34% 2/18/2022
MMM UN 3M Co 3.29% 1/26/2022
LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 2.79% 1/25/2022

MSCI US IMI 25/50 Real Estate Price Index (MU709808)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AMT UN American Tower Corp 7.29% 2/25/2022
PLD UN Prologis Inc 7.05% 1/19/2022
CCI UN Crown Castle International Corp 4.93% 1/27/2022
EQIX UW Equinix Inc 4.29% 2/10/2022
PSA UN Public Storage 3.45% 2/24/2022
SPG UN Simon Property Group Inc 3.20% 2/8/2022
DLR UN Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.78% 2/11/2022
O UN Realty Income Corp 2.37% 2/22/2022
SBAC UW SBA Communications Corp 2.33% 2/22/2022
WELL UN Welltower Inc 2.22% 2/9/2022

Dow Jones Internet Index (DJINETT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AMZN UW Amazon.com Inc 9.64% 2/2/2022
FB UW Meta Platforms Inc 7.68% 2/2/2022
CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware 5.27% 2/16/2022
GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 5.25% 2/2/2022
GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 4.88% 2/2/2022
NFLX UW Netflix Inc 4.83% 1/20/2022
PYPL UW PayPal Holdings Inc 4.64% 2/3/2022
CRM UN salesforce.com Inc 4.43% 2/25/2022
SNOW UN Snowflake Inc 2.71% 3/3/2022
ABNB UW Airbnb Inc 2.58% 2/25/2022

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
ARNA UW Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.53% 2/23/2022
BHVN UN Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd 1.02% 3/1/2022
FOLD UQ Amicus Therapeutics Inc 0.96% 3/1/2022
EBS UN Emergent BioSolutions Inc 0.95% 2/18/2022
TPTX UW Turning Point Therapeutics Inc 0.94% 3/1/2022
AGIO UW Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.91% 2/25/2022
HALO UW Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 0.91% 2/23/2022
CCXI UW ChemoCentryx Inc 0.91% 3/1/2022
BLUE UW Bluebird Bio Inc 0.91% 2/23/2022
CYTK UW Cytokinetics Inc 0.90% 2/25/2022

ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMI)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 9.21% 3/4/2022
QCOM UW QUALCOMM Inc 8.01% 2/2/2022
NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 6.91% 2/24/2022
INTC UW Intel Corp 6.12% 1/26/2022
AMD UW Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.77% 1/26/2022
MRVL UW Marvell Technology Inc 4.68% 3/3/2022
MU UW Micron Technology Inc 4.46% 3/31/2022
AMAT UW Applied Materials Inc 4.15% 2/16/2022
KLAC UW KLA Corp 4.12% 2/3/2022
LRCX UW Lam Research Corp 4.04% 1/26/2022

S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (SISIPHTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
VTRS UW Viatris Inc 4.93% 3/1/2022
SAVA UR Cassava Sciences Inc 4.87% 3/23/2022
BMY UN Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.78% 2/4/2022
PRGO UN Perrigo Co PLC 4.75% 3/1/2022
MRK UN Merck & Co Inc 4.71% 2/3/2022
OGN UN Organon & Co 4.69% 2/14/2022
LLY UN Eli Lilly & Co 4.63% 2/3/2022
JAZZ UW Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 4.59% 2/23/2022
PFE UN Pfizer Inc 4.57% 2/8/2022
JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 4.51% 1/25/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index (DJSHMBT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
DHI UN DR Horton Inc 14.31% 2/2/2022
LEN UN Lennar Corp 12.83% 3/16/2022
NVR UN NVR Inc 7.99% 1/28/2022
PHM UN PulteGroup Inc 6.05% 2/1/2022
LOW UN Lowe's Cos Inc 4.60% 2/23/2022
HD UN Home Depot Inc/The 4.59% 2/22/2022
SHW UN Sherwin-Williams Co/The 4.56% 1/27/2022
BLD UN TopBuild Corp 3.71% 2/23/2022
TOL UN Toll Brothers Inc 3.39% 2/23/2022
MAS UN Masco Corp 2.24% 2/8/2022

S&P 400 Index (MID)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
CPT UN Camden Property Trust 0.73% 2/4/2022
MOH UN Molina Healthcare Inc 0.73% 2/9/2022
BLDR UN Builders FirstSource Inc 0.65% 2/25/2022
TREX UN Trex Co Inc 0.60% 2/22/2022
MPW UN Medical Properties Trust Inc 0.57% 2/4/2022
MASI UW Masimo Corp 0.55% 2/23/2022
WOLF UN Wolfspeed Inc 0.55% 1/27/2022
GGG UN Graco Inc 0.55% 1/25/2022
JLL UN Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 0.54% 2/28/2022
NDSN UW Nordson Corp 0.54% 2/22/2022

 Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR)   

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AMC UN AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 0.41% 3/10/2022
SYNA UW Synaptics Inc 0.35% 2/4/2022
OVV UN Ovintiv Inc 0.33% 2/18/2022
LSCC UW Lattice Semiconductor Corp 0.32% 2/16/2022
EGP UN EastGroup Properties Inc 0.31% 2/9/2022
BJ UN BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 0.30% 3/4/2022
TTEK UW Tetra Tech Inc 0.29% 1/27/2022
WSC UR WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 0.29% 2/25/2022
M UN Macy's Inc 0.29% 2/23/2022
THC UN Tenet Healthcare Corp 0.29% 2/9/2022

Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
AAPL UW Apple Inc 23.91% 1/27/2022
MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 20.83% 1/26/2022
NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 4.27% 2/24/2022
V UN Visa Inc 3.36% 1/28/2022
MA UN Mastercard Inc 2.95% 1/28/2022
AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 2.41% 3/4/2022
CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware 2.32% 2/16/2022
ACN UN Accenture PLC 2.29% 3/17/2022
ADBE UW Adobe Inc 2.23% 3/22/2022
CRM UN salesforce.com Inc 2.03% 2/25/2022

S&P Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 23.28% 2/2/2022
CVX UN Chevron Corp 20.84% 1/28/2022
EOG UN EOG Resources Inc 4.84% 2/25/2022
SLB UN Schlumberger NV 4.57% 1/21/2022
COP UN ConocoPhillips 4.43% 2/3/2022
PXD UN Pioneer Natural Resources Co 4.29% 2/23/2022
MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 4.11% 2/2/2022
PSX UN Phillips 66 3.36% 1/28/2022
WMB UN Williams Cos Inc/The 3.19% 2/22/2022
KMI UN Kinder Morgan Inc 3.18% 1/20/2022

S&P Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)

Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
NEE UN NextEra Energy Inc 17.71% 1/26/2022
DUK UN Duke Energy Corp 8.02% 2/10/2022
SO UN Southern Co/The 7.28% 2/18/2022
D UN Dominion Energy Inc 6.45% 2/11/2022
EXC UW Exelon Corp 5.61% 2/3/2022
AEP UW American Electric Power Co Inc 4.53% 2/25/2022
SRE UN Sempra Energy 4.34% 2/25/2022
XEL UW Xcel Energy Inc 3.74% 1/27/2022
PEG UN Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 3.35% 2/25/2022
AWK UN American Water Works Co Inc 3.25% 2/24/2022

S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
RAD UN Rite Aid Corp 1.18% 3/24/2022
GRPN UW Groupon Inc 1.17% 2/25/2022
VSCO UN Victoria's Secret & Co 1.14% 2/23/2022
JWN UN Nordstrom Inc 1.13% 3/2/2022
ODP UW ODP Corp/The 1.13% 2/24/2022
WBA UW Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.12% 1/6/2022
GPS UN Gap Inc/The 1.12% 3/4/2022
SFM UW Sprouts Farmers Market Inc 1.12% 2/25/2022
PRTY UN Party City Holdco Inc 1.10% 3/11/2022
BIG UN Big Lots Inc 1.10% 3/4/2022

S&P Oil & Gas Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
VLO UN Valero Energy Corp 2.50% 1/27/2022
PBF UN PBF Energy Inc 2.49% 2/10/2022
PSX UN Phillips 66 2.45% 1/28/2022
DVN UN Devon Energy Corp 2.43% 2/15/2022
MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.43% 2/2/2022
OVV UN Ovintiv Inc 2.42% 2/18/2022
APA UW APA Corp 2.41% 2/24/2022
FANG UW Diamondback Energy Inc 2.41% 2/22/2022
MRO UN Marathon Oil Corp 2.41% 2/16/2022
XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 2.40% 2/2/2022

S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
SBNY UW Signature Bank/New York NY 2.06% 1/21/2022
CMA UN Comerica Inc 2.01% 1/19/2022
MTB UN M&T Bank Corp 2.00% 1/20/2022
PBCT UW People's United Financial Inc 2.00% 1/21/2022
WAL UN Western Alliance Bancorp 2.00% 1/21/2022
CFG UN Citizens Financial Group Inc 1.98% 1/19/2022
HBAN UW Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH 1.98% 1/21/2022
KEY UN KeyCorp 1.98% 1/20/2022
FHN UN First Horizon Corp 1.96% 1/20/2022
EWBC UW East West Bancorp Inc 1.96% 1/27/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release
RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 21.19% 1/25/2022
BA UN Boeing Co/The 18.61% 1/26/2022
LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 5.26% 1/25/2022
NOC UN Northrop Grumman Corp 4.76% 1/27/2022
TDG UN TransDigm Group Inc 4.64% 2/9/2022
GD UN General Dynamics Corp 4.60% 1/27/2022
TXT UN Textron Inc 4.46% 1/27/2022
HWM UN Howmet Aerospace Inc 4.40% 2/3/2022
LHX UN L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.24% 1/28/2022
AXON UW Axon Enterprise Inc 3.34% 2/25/2022

 

Originally published by Direxion on January 21, 2022.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-760-3323 or click here. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

Direxion Funds Risks - An investment in the Funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration risk which results from the Funds’ investments in a particular industry or sector and can increase volatility over time. Active and frequent trading associated with a regular rebalance of a fund can cause the price to fluctuate, therefore impacting its performance compared to other investment vehicles. For other risks including correlation, compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Hong Kong Investors - This website and the investment products referenced herein ("Website") are directed to persons who are "Professional Investors" within the meaning of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) ("Ordinance"). This Website is not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. You agree that your use of this Website is subject to you reviewing and acknowledging the terms of this disclaimer and the website’s terms of use. Information herein is not intended for Professional Investors in any jurisdiction in which distribution or purchase is not authorized. This Website does not provide investment advice or recommendations, nor is it an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any investment products. Direxion Asia Limited ("DAL") is licensed with and regulated by the Securities Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") (CE Number: BAZ386) to provide services to Professional Investors. DAL does not maintain nor is it responsible for the contents of this Website, which has not been approved by the SFC. DAL is an affiliate of other companies within the Direxion Group companies which may manage the products and provide the services described herein, which are not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. Companies within the Direxion Group which do not carry out regulated activities in Hong Kong are not subject to the provisions of the Ordinance. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Direxion Shares in the United States only.

Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Distributor for Direxion Funds: Rafferty Capital Markets LLC.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest ETFs Videos

See more videos

ETF Trends

Learn More

More from ETF Trends

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular