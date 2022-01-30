Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar
US earnings season is underway for 2022 and will continue through the middle of February.
According to financial data company FactSet, the S&P 500 expected to deliver another robust quarter of earnings growth. The estimate is 22%. That estimate is lower than the actuals for the third quarter. But would still bring full-year earnings growth in 2021 to approximately 40%. With the rate of growth seemingly slowing into 2022, the key for traders will be what firms say about expected profits in Q1.
What sectors will drive growth?
Outperformance in terms of EPS growth in Q4 is once again expected to come from areas of the market most sensitive to the economic cycle. Despite a slow-down in growth during the quarter, above trend growth along with baseline effects, are tipped to see industrials and materials sectors post stronger EPS growth than the broader market. Nine of 11 sectors are expected to deliver positive profit growth, with only the utilities and financial sectors estimated to post a contraction in earnings on an annualized basis this quarter, says FactSet.
S&P 500 Index (SPXT)
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU)
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull (SPXL) and Bear (SPXS) 3X Shares
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AAPL UW
|Apple Inc
|6.85%
|1/27/2022
|MSFT UW
|Microsoft Corp
|5.97%
|1/26/2022
|AMZN UW
|Amazon.com Inc
|3.60%
|2/2/2022
|TSLA UW
|Tesla Inc
|2.22%
|1/27/2022
|GOOGL UW
|Alphabet Inc
|2.08%
|2/2/2022
|GOOG UW
|Alphabet Inc
|1.93%
|2/2/2022
|FB UW
|Meta Platforms Inc
|1.93%
|2/2/2022
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|1.73%
|2/24/2022
|BRK/B UN
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|1.43%
|2/28/2022
|JPM UN
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|1.22%
|1/14/2022
S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|TER UW
|Teradyne Inc
|1.59%
|1/27/2022
|LRCX UW
|Lam Research Corp
|1.58%
|1/26/2022
|MU UW
|Micron Technology Inc
|1.49%
|3/31/2022
|AMAT UW
|Applied Materials Inc
|1.46%
|2/16/2022
|MCHP UW
|Microchip Technology Inc
|1.41%
|2/4/2022
|WDC UW
|Western Digital Corp
|1.40%
|1/28/2022
|FCX UN
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|1.36%
|1/26/2022
|KLAC UW
|KLA Corp
|1.35%
|2/3/2022
|NXPI UW
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|1.32%
|2/1/2022
|QRVO UW
|Qorvo Inc
|1.27%
|2/3/2022
Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (RGUSFLA)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|BRK/B UN
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|11.71%
|2/28/2022
|JPM UN
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|9.90%
|1/14/2022
|BAC UN
|Bank of America Corp
|7.00%
|1/19/2022
|WFC UN
|Wells Fargo & Co
|4.31%
|1/14/2022
|MS UN
|Morgan Stanley
|2.80%
|1/19/2022
|SCHW UN
|Charles Schwab Corp/The
|2.77%
|1/19/2022
|GS UN
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The
|2.69%
|1/18/2022
|BLK UN
|BlackRock Inc
|2.62%
|1/14/2022
|C UN
|Citigroup Inc
|2.57%
|1/14/2022
|SPGI UN
|S&P Global Inc
|2.26%
|2/9/2022
Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|UNH UN
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|8.87%
|1/19/2022
|JNJ UN
|Johnson & Johnson
|8.72%
|1/25/2022
|PFE UN
|Pfizer Inc
|6.01%
|2/8/2022
|TMO UN
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|4.69%
|2/2/2022
|ABBV UN
|AbbVie Inc
|4.62%
|2/2/2022
|ABT UN
|Abbott Laboratories
|4.60%
|1/26/2022
|LLY UN
|Eli Lilly & Co
|3.98%
|2/3/2022
|MRK UN
|Merck & Co Inc
|3.83%
|2/3/2022
|DHR UN
|Danaher Corp
|3.74%
|1/27/2022
|MDT UN
|Medtronic PLC
|2.75%
|2/22/2022
S&P Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|UNP UN
|Union Pacific Corp
|5.16%
|1/20/2022
|UPS UN
|United Parcel Service Inc
|4.97%
|2/2/2022
|HON UW
|Honeywell International Inc
|4.62%
|1/28/2022
|RTX UN
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|4.26%
|1/25/2022
|CAT UN
|Caterpillar Inc
|3.78%
|2/2/2022
|BA UN
|Boeing Co/The
|3.74%
|1/26/2022
|GE UN
|General Electric Co
|3.47%
|1/25/2022
|DE UN
|Deere & Co
|3.34%
|2/18/2022
|MMM UN
|3M Co
|3.29%
|1/26/2022
|LMT UN
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|2.79%
|1/25/2022
MSCI US IMI 25/50 Real Estate Price Index (MU709808)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AMT UN
|American Tower Corp
|7.29%
|2/25/2022
|PLD UN
|Prologis Inc
|7.05%
|1/19/2022
|CCI UN
|Crown Castle International Corp
|4.93%
|1/27/2022
|EQIX UW
|Equinix Inc
|4.29%
|2/10/2022
|PSA UN
|Public Storage
|3.45%
|2/24/2022
|SPG UN
|Simon Property Group Inc
|3.20%
|2/8/2022
|DLR UN
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|2.78%
|2/11/2022
|O UN
|Realty Income Corp
|2.37%
|2/22/2022
|SBAC UW
|SBA Communications Corp
|2.33%
|2/22/2022
|WELL UN
|Welltower Inc
|2.22%
|2/9/2022
Dow Jones Internet Index (DJINETT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AMZN UW
|Amazon.com Inc
|9.64%
|2/2/2022
|FB UW
|Meta Platforms Inc
|7.68%
|2/2/2022
|CSCO UW
|Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware
|5.27%
|2/16/2022
|GOOGL UW
|Alphabet Inc
|5.25%
|2/2/2022
|GOOG UW
|Alphabet Inc
|4.88%
|2/2/2022
|NFLX UW
|Netflix Inc
|4.83%
|1/20/2022
|PYPL UW
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|4.64%
|2/3/2022
|CRM UN
|salesforce.com Inc
|4.43%
|2/25/2022
|SNOW UN
|Snowflake Inc
|2.71%
|3/3/2022
|ABNB UW
|Airbnb Inc
|2.58%
|2/25/2022
S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|ARNA UW
|Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
|1.53%
|2/23/2022
|BHVN UN
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
|1.02%
|3/1/2022
|FOLD UQ
|Amicus Therapeutics Inc
|0.96%
|3/1/2022
|EBS UN
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc
|0.95%
|2/18/2022
|TPTX UW
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc
|0.94%
|3/1/2022
|AGIO UW
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
|0.91%
|2/25/2022
|HALO UW
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
|0.91%
|2/23/2022
|CCXI UW
|ChemoCentryx Inc
|0.91%
|3/1/2022
|BLUE UW
|Bluebird Bio Inc
|0.91%
|2/23/2022
|CYTK UW
|Cytokinetics Inc
|0.90%
|2/25/2022
ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMI)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AVGO UW
|Broadcom Inc
|9.21%
|3/4/2022
|QCOM UW
|QUALCOMM Inc
|8.01%
|2/2/2022
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|6.91%
|2/24/2022
|INTC UW
|Intel Corp
|6.12%
|1/26/2022
|AMD UW
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|4.77%
|1/26/2022
|MRVL UW
|Marvell Technology Inc
|4.68%
|3/3/2022
|MU UW
|Micron Technology Inc
|4.46%
|3/31/2022
|AMAT UW
|Applied Materials Inc
|4.15%
|2/16/2022
|KLAC UW
|KLA Corp
|4.12%
|2/3/2022
|LRCX UW
|Lam Research Corp
|4.04%
|1/26/2022
S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (SISIPHTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|VTRS UW
|Viatris Inc
|4.93%
|3/1/2022
|SAVA UR
|Cassava Sciences Inc
|4.87%
|3/23/2022
|BMY UN
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|4.78%
|2/4/2022
|PRGO UN
|Perrigo Co PLC
|4.75%
|3/1/2022
|MRK UN
|Merck & Co Inc
|4.71%
|2/3/2022
|OGN UN
|Organon & Co
|4.69%
|2/14/2022
|LLY UN
|Eli Lilly & Co
|4.63%
|2/3/2022
|JAZZ UW
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
|4.59%
|2/23/2022
|PFE UN
|Pfizer Inc
|4.57%
|2/8/2022
|JNJ UN
|Johnson & Johnson
|4.51%
|1/25/2022
Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index (DJSHMBT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|DHI UN
|DR Horton Inc
|14.31%
|2/2/2022
|LEN UN
|Lennar Corp
|12.83%
|3/16/2022
|NVR UN
|NVR Inc
|7.99%
|1/28/2022
|PHM UN
|PulteGroup Inc
|6.05%
|2/1/2022
|LOW UN
|Lowe's Cos Inc
|4.60%
|2/23/2022
|HD UN
|Home Depot Inc/The
|4.59%
|2/22/2022
|SHW UN
|Sherwin-Williams Co/The
|4.56%
|1/27/2022
|BLD UN
|TopBuild Corp
|3.71%
|2/23/2022
|TOL UN
|Toll Brothers Inc
|3.39%
|2/23/2022
|MAS UN
|Masco Corp
|2.24%
|2/8/2022
S&P 400 Index (MID)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|CPT UN
|Camden Property Trust
|0.73%
|2/4/2022
|MOH UN
|Molina Healthcare Inc
|0.73%
|2/9/2022
|BLDR UN
|Builders FirstSource Inc
|0.65%
|2/25/2022
|TREX UN
|Trex Co Inc
|0.60%
|2/22/2022
|MPW UN
|Medical Properties Trust Inc
|0.57%
|2/4/2022
|MASI UW
|Masimo Corp
|0.55%
|2/23/2022
|WOLF UN
|Wolfspeed Inc
|0.55%
|1/27/2022
|GGG UN
|Graco Inc
|0.55%
|1/25/2022
|JLL UN
|Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
|0.54%
|2/28/2022
|NDSN UW
|Nordson Corp
|0.54%
|2/22/2022
Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AMC UN
|AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
|0.41%
|3/10/2022
|SYNA UW
|Synaptics Inc
|0.35%
|2/4/2022
|OVV UN
|Ovintiv Inc
|0.33%
|2/18/2022
|LSCC UW
|Lattice Semiconductor Corp
|0.32%
|2/16/2022
|EGP UN
|EastGroup Properties Inc
|0.31%
|2/9/2022
|BJ UN
|BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
|0.30%
|3/4/2022
|TTEK UW
|Tetra Tech Inc
|0.29%
|1/27/2022
|WSC UR
|WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp
|0.29%
|2/25/2022
|M UN
|Macy's Inc
|0.29%
|2/23/2022
|THC UN
|Tenet Healthcare Corp
|0.29%
|2/9/2022
Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AAPL UW
|Apple Inc
|23.91%
|1/27/2022
|MSFT UW
|Microsoft Corp
|20.83%
|1/26/2022
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|4.27%
|2/24/2022
|V UN
|Visa Inc
|3.36%
|1/28/2022
|MA UN
|Mastercard Inc
|2.95%
|1/28/2022
|AVGO UW
|Broadcom Inc
|2.41%
|3/4/2022
|CSCO UW
|Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware
|2.32%
|2/16/2022
|ACN UN
|Accenture PLC
|2.29%
|3/17/2022
|ADBE UW
|Adobe Inc
|2.23%
|3/22/2022
|CRM UN
|salesforce.com Inc
|2.03%
|2/25/2022
S&P Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|XOM UN
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|23.28%
|2/2/2022
|CVX UN
|Chevron Corp
|20.84%
|1/28/2022
|EOG UN
|EOG Resources Inc
|4.84%
|2/25/2022
|SLB UN
|Schlumberger NV
|4.57%
|1/21/2022
|COP UN
|ConocoPhillips
|4.43%
|2/3/2022
|PXD UN
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co
|4.29%
|2/23/2022
|MPC UN
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|4.11%
|2/2/2022
|PSX UN
|Phillips 66
|3.36%
|1/28/2022
|WMB UN
|Williams Cos Inc/The
|3.19%
|2/22/2022
|KMI UN
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|3.18%
|1/20/2022
S&P Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)
Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|NEE UN
|NextEra Energy Inc
|17.71%
|1/26/2022
|DUK UN
|Duke Energy Corp
|8.02%
|2/10/2022
|SO UN
|Southern Co/The
|7.28%
|2/18/2022
|D UN
|Dominion Energy Inc
|6.45%
|2/11/2022
|EXC UW
|Exelon Corp
|5.61%
|2/3/2022
|AEP UW
|American Electric Power Co Inc
|4.53%
|2/25/2022
|SRE UN
|Sempra Energy
|4.34%
|2/25/2022
|XEL UW
|Xcel Energy Inc
|3.74%
|1/27/2022
|PEG UN
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|3.35%
|2/25/2022
|AWK UN
|American Water Works Co Inc
|3.25%
|2/24/2022
S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|RAD UN
|Rite Aid Corp
|1.18%
|3/24/2022
|GRPN UW
|Groupon Inc
|1.17%
|2/25/2022
|VSCO UN
|Victoria's Secret & Co
|1.14%
|2/23/2022
|JWN UN
|Nordstrom Inc
|1.13%
|3/2/2022
|ODP UW
|ODP Corp/The
|1.13%
|2/24/2022
|WBA UW
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|1.12%
|1/6/2022
|GPS UN
|Gap Inc/The
|1.12%
|3/4/2022
|SFM UW
|Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
|1.12%
|2/25/2022
|PRTY UN
|Party City Holdco Inc
|1.10%
|3/11/2022
|BIG UN
|Big Lots Inc
|1.10%
|3/4/2022
S&P Oil & Gas Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|VLO UN
|Valero Energy Corp
|2.50%
|1/27/2022
|PBF UN
|PBF Energy Inc
|2.49%
|2/10/2022
|PSX UN
|Phillips 66
|2.45%
|1/28/2022
|DVN UN
|Devon Energy Corp
|2.43%
|2/15/2022
|MPC UN
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|2.43%
|2/2/2022
|OVV UN
|Ovintiv Inc
|2.42%
|2/18/2022
|APA UW
|APA Corp
|2.41%
|2/24/2022
|FANG UW
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|2.41%
|2/22/2022
|MRO UN
|Marathon Oil Corp
|2.41%
|2/16/2022
|XOM UN
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|2.40%
|2/2/2022
S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|SBNY UW
|Signature Bank/New York NY
|2.06%
|1/21/2022
|CMA UN
|Comerica Inc
|2.01%
|1/19/2022
|MTB UN
|M&T Bank Corp
|2.00%
|1/20/2022
|PBCT UW
|People's United Financial Inc
|2.00%
|1/21/2022
|WAL UN
|Western Alliance Bancorp
|2.00%
|1/21/2022
|CFG UN
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|1.98%
|1/19/2022
|HBAN UW
|Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH
|1.98%
|1/21/2022
|KEY UN
|KeyCorp
|1.98%
|1/20/2022
|FHN UN
|First Horizon Corp
|1.96%
|1/20/2022
|EWBC UW
|East West Bancorp Inc
|1.96%
|1/27/2022
Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the index
|Expected Earnings Release
|RTX UN
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|21.19%
|1/25/2022
|BA UN
|Boeing Co/The
|18.61%
|1/26/2022
|LMT UN
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|5.26%
|1/25/2022
|NOC UN
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|4.76%
|1/27/2022
|TDG UN
|TransDigm Group Inc
|4.64%
|2/9/2022
|GD UN
|General Dynamics Corp
|4.60%
|1/27/2022
|TXT UN
|Textron Inc
|4.46%
|1/27/2022
|HWM UN
|Howmet Aerospace Inc
|4.40%
|2/3/2022
|LHX UN
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|4.24%
|1/28/2022
|AXON UW
|Axon Enterprise Inc
|3.34%
|2/25/2022
Originally published by Direxion on January 21, 2022.
