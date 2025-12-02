Q32 Bio Sells Complement Inhibitor ADX-097 To Akebia Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) has sold its Phase 2 complement inhibitor ADX-097 to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), securing upfront and milestone payments that will extend its cash runway into the second half of 2027.

ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d Factor H monoclonal antibody fusion protein, was the lead candidate from Q32 Bio's tissue- targeted complement inhibitor platform. Designed to inhibit complement activation through a localized mechanism, the drug has potential applications across kidney autoimmune, vascular and skin diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Q32 Bio will receive $12 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, including $7 million at signing, $3 million at the six-month mark, and $2 million by the end of 2026.

The agreement also includes potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestones totalling up to $592 million, along with tiered royalties ranging from low single-digit to mid-teen percentages on future sales.

With Akebia now taking over development of ADX-097, Q32 Bio is sharpening its focus on advancing bempikibart (ADX-914), its flagship program in Phase 2 development for alopecia areata, a condition affecting about 700,000 people in the United States.

Bempikibart is a fully human anti- IL-7R a antibody designed to re-regulate adaptive immune function by targeting the IL-7 and TSLP pathways, which are implicated in T cell-mediated autoimmune processes.

The ongoing phase 2 SIGNAL-AA trial is evaluating bempikibart's potential to transform treatment for alopecia areata, with topline results from Part B expected in mid-2026.

Beyond ADX-097, Q32 Bio retains rights to its broader tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform, including ADX-096, which has shown promise in ophthalmologic indications, and other early-stage assets. The company continues to evaluate strategic options for these programs while advancing bempikibart.

QTTB closed yesterday's trading session at $3.82, up 74.43%, before slipping to $3.80 in overnight trading, down 0.52%. Trading volume surged to about 16.6 million shares compared with an average of just over 225k shares. Over the past 12 months the stock has traded between $1.34 to $28.06.

