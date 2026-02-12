Q2 Deep Dive: Evaluating Clorox's Financial and Operating Metrics

The Clorox Company CLX, recognized for its hygiene and cleaning solutions, recorded a mixed performance in second-quarter fiscal 2026. The company posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.



On the other hand, net sales of $1.67 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.5%. Both the top and bottom lines fell year over year, with a decline in organic sales. (Read More: Clorox Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Lower Organic Sales Hurt)



We note that CLX’s shares have risen 9.5% since it released its second-quarter results on Feb. 3, 2026, before market open. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have jumped 2.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 0.2%.



Clorox is navigating a period of transformation while adapting to an increasingly dynamic environment. The company is strengthening its core operations through digital transformation, improved execution, value creation from its upgraded ERP system and continuous innovations aimed at enhancing consumer value.

Clorox’s long-term success is supported by a disciplined focus on key financial, operational and strategic metrics that measure its ability to drive efficient growth and reinforce market leadership. A closer analysis of the company’s core financial metrics offers a deeper insight into its underlying performance and trajectory.

CLX’s Q2 Key Financial Metrics Discussion

Despite a decline in year-over-year sales, Clorox’s International segment continued to exhibit strength in second-quarter fiscal 2026.



The International segment’s sales rose 7% year over year on positive price mix, favorable foreign exchange rates and increased volumes. The segment’s organic sales also grew 5%, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 0.75% decline. This resonates well with the company’s IGNITE strategy. Segment adjusted earnings before income taxes surged 48% to $31 million, better than the consensus estimate of $23.1 million.



The company’s Health and Wellness segment grew 2% year over year, reflecting a two-point increase in volumes. Organic sales also rose 2%, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 3.3% decrease. Segment adjusted EBIT dipped 2% to $190 million, above the consensus estimate of $171 million.



However, the Household segment’s net sales decreased 6% year over year, on both reported and organic basis, due to three points of lower volume and three points of negative price mix. The segment’s organic sales decline was wider than the consensus mark of a 3.3% decrease. Segment adjusted EBIT jumped 3% to $22 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53 million.



The Lifestyle segment also remained soft, reporting a sales decline of 5%, on both reported and organic basis. The segment’s organic sales decline was wider than the consensus estimate of a 3.9% decline. Segment adjusted EBIT plunged 54% to $72 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66 million. The volatile macroeconomic backdrop and the temporary impacts of its ERP implementation have been deterrents and have added to complexity.

