Q2 announces expanded partnership with AWS to accelerate banking innovation

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to continue driving innovation for its bank, credit union, and fintech customers. As part of this collaboration, AWS and Presidio, a technology services and solutions provider and a premier consulting partner within the Amazon Partner Network, will help Q2 expand the use of the AWS platform to power its digital banking product, including Q2 Innovation Studio solutions. Q2 will leverage AWS innovation, including generative artificial intelligence technology, for its solution suite to help financial institutions automate critical and repetitive processes and better serve their consumer and business customers, the companies said in a statement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.