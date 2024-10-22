News & Insights

Q2 announces expanded partnership with AWS to accelerate banking innovation

October 22, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to continue driving innovation for its bank, credit union, and fintech customers. As part of this collaboration, AWS and Presidio, a technology services and solutions provider and a premier consulting partner within the Amazon Partner Network, will help Q2 expand the use of the AWS platform to power its digital banking product, including Q2 Innovation Studio solutions. Q2 will leverage AWS innovation, including generative artificial intelligence technology, for its solution suite to help financial institutions automate critical and repetitive processes and better serve their consumer and business customers, the companies said in a statement.

