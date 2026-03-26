A Q2 2026 Playbook for Navigating Market Uncertainty

Investors often live between two extremes. One is to take aggressive swings at growth stocks, some of the more speculative variety. The other is to get out of stocks altogether and wait for brighter days.

There are obvious risks to both approaches. First, being too aggressive can leave investors exposed to massive and unnecessary losses when the market turns against them. On the other hand, sitting out of the market when a bullish reversal occurs precludes investors from pocketing the biggest gains.

That’s a long way of saying that attempting to time the market isn’t an ideal strategy. A better one is to own the kind of stocks that play offense and defense at the same time. That’s precisely the kind of strategy that can serve investors well after a quarter that was rife uncertainty and elevated volatility, in turn leaving many questions unanswered.

JNJ: Innovation With a Defensive Core

Since spinning off its consumer products division in 2023, some investors have come to see Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) more like a technology stock with its growth anchored in innovation.

Those views have been supported by a company that’s shown solid year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth. Johnson & Johnson has also managed to deliver solid earnings despite ongoing headwinds from litigation and tariffs.

Its Innovative Medicine division has successfully mitigated any impact from the patent cliff on past blockbuster drugs like Stelara. The company’s medtech business is also beginning to deliver the benefits from high-growth, high-margin products, including robotics.

But when it comes to JNJ, getting hung up on what it’s going to do in the next quarter misses the point. Don’t misunderstand; 43% stock price growth over 12 months is exciting. However, it’s the company’s proven financial stability that provides the base for defensive-minded investors.

That's one reason why Johnson & Johnson is part of the rare stocks to have joined the ranks of Dividend King. It’s increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years, with generations of investors having benefited from the impact of compounding with JNJ stock.

NEE: Powering Growth the Steady Way

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the most defensive play in this group. While lacking the flash of a growth stock, it embodies the steady offense-defense blend that long-term investors crave. As North America’s largest generator of wind and solar energy, it is positioned at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

Yet what is often overlooked is how well NextEra balances a growth mindset with predictable, regulated cash flow from its utility business, Florida Power & Light. That dual structure helps stabilize earnings, even in periods of market turbulence or shifting rate expectations.

After a difficult 2023 that saw its valuation compress under higher interest rate pressure, NextEra has steadily rebuilt credibility by reaffirming its earnings growth forecast to 6% to 8% annually through at least 2027. Management’s focus on disciplined capital allocation and funding projects from operations rather than debt is also helping win back investor confidence.

The other constant is dividends. NextEra is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years, combining utility reliability with forward-looking innovation. For investors seeking to play the long game in an uncertain macro environment, NEE stock offers a rare mix of defensive income and renewable-driven upside.

MSFT: A Safe Haven in Smart Tech

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) may not make many lists of defensive stocks, but 2026 is no ordinary year. So, let’s explain why Microsoft is a good stock for defensive-minded investors.

It starts with Azure, the company’s cloud computing platform that serves as a full-stack platform combining compute, storage, networking, security, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). It’s this mix of hybrid-friendly architecture, enterprise security, and AI integration that makes it the foundation of Microsoft’s competitive moat. To say that Azure drives sticky revenue to Microsoft is an understatement.

That’s the part of the Microsoft story that’s getting lost with the concerns about Copilot and the company’s fracturing partnership with OpenAI. Azure is Microsoft’s growth engine, which is expanding at around 30% YOY.

The company is protecting that growth by making capital expenditures to ensure it owns its own data centers. That’s creating concerns, but those are misdirected. Microsoft is funding those expenditures with cash on hand. Shareholders are in no danger of dilution from this action.

But investors can use the current pullback as a great buying opportunity. At around 23x earnings, MSFT stock is trading at a discount to its historical average and to the NASDAQ 100 index.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.