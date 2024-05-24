Q Technology’s AGM Concludes with Full Approval

Q Technology (Group) Co (HK:1478) has released an update.

Q Technology (Group) Co announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors, adoption of financial statements, and approval of directors’ remunerations. The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor, with key resolutions such as the reappointment of KPMG as independent auditor and mandates concerning the allotment and buyback of shares receiving near-unanimous support.

