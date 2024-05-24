News & Insights

Stocks

Q Technology’s AGM Concludes with Full Approval

May 24, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Q Technology (Group) Co (HK:1478) has released an update.

Q Technology (Group) Co announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors, adoption of financial statements, and approval of directors’ remunerations. The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor, with key resolutions such as the reappointment of KPMG as independent auditor and mandates concerning the allotment and buyback of shares receiving near-unanimous support.

For further insights into HK:1478 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.