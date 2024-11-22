News & Insights

Q Technology Faces Tax Dispute in India

November 22, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Q Technology (Group) Co (HK:1478) has released an update.

Q Technology (Group) Co.’s subsidiary, India Q Tech, is appealing a significant tax assessment by the Indian tax authorities. The final assessment order demands a payment of approximately INR1.2 billion in taxes and interest, which the company believes is based on objectionable logic. The company is actively defending its position and assessing the impact on its financial statements, ensuring that ongoing operations remain unaffected.

