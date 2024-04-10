PyroGenesis Canada Signs LoI With Constellium To Develop Plasma Torches

(RTTNews) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V), that designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions, Wednesday said it signed a Letter of Intent with Constellium, an aluminum transformation and recycling company, to develop plasma torches and associated processes for aluminum remelting furnaces.

PyroGenesis and Constellium have agreed to devise an industrial scale aluminum remelting furnace for Constellium's decarbonization strategy. The project would be carried out in two stages; the first being the feasibility studies and engineering, and the second, implementing a demonstrator plasma-heated furnace system in one of Constellium's aluminum casthouses.

"PyroGenesis was proud to host and work with the scientific team from Constellium during this important test campaign over the last several quarters. The results from this campaign have led to today's agreement to move forward with a planned scale-up to a full-size furnace at one of Constellium's casthouses," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.

