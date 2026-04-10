PYPL Adds Payment Links to Canva: Will it Boost Checkout Experience?

PayPal PYPL announced that it has integrated PayPal Payment Links directly into the global visual communication platform, Canva, letting the platform's 265 million monthly global users convert any design into a seamless checkout experience.

This integration lets creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses seamlessly transition from design to payment and accept customers' preferred payment methods via PayPal's trusted global platform.

Creators no longer need to redirect customers to external websites or build separate storefronts and wrestle with tricky ecommerce setups to complete a purchase. PayPal Payment Links in Canva changes the game, letting creators accept payments right from their designs and turn content into revenue effortlessly.

The PayPal Payment Links app is now available worldwide via the Canva Marketplace. PayPal serves as the Official Payment Partner for Canva Create on April 16, 2026, at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, where the new Payment Links app will be featured on the Imagination Stage presented by PayPal.

With global social commerce sales expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2028, transactions are increasingly happening inside content, conversations, and communities instead of traditional online storefronts. For creators, seamlessly converting their content to publish into an integrated revenue stream — across any format or channel — has become crucial for staying competitive and scaling up.

How Are Block and Shopify Doing in This Space?

Block’s XYZ Square Payment Links offer a way for businesses to accept online payments without building an eCommerce site. Merchants create customizable links via the Square Dashboard or POS app for one-time or recurring payments, items, donations, or events. Customers pay securely via shared links on social media, email, or QR codes, supporting contactless checkouts and tipping options.

Shopify SHOP Payment Links enable quick sales by generating shareable checkout URLs for products, custom amounts, or invoices directly from the Payments dashboard. Ideal for pre-orders, draft orders and social selling (emails/DMs), they bypass storefront browsing, integrate seamlessly with messaging, track performance while accepting Shopify Payments, Shop Pay, or cards.

PYPL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PayPal have declined 20.9% in the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, PayPal shares are trading cheaply, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, PYPL stock is trading at 8.41X, which is at a significant discount to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s 16.43X.



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PayPal’s estimate revisions reflect a negative trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised downward over the past two months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS suggests no change year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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