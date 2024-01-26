Pyometra In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

Aside from your puppy’s vaccination schedule, deciding whether to spay or neuter your dog is one of the most important decisions you will make that will affect the lifelong health of your furry companion.

Not only can the decision to spay your female dog lead to a longer life, but it may also lead to a healthier one.

Dogs that are spayed early in life are less likely to develop a disease called pyometra, which is a potentially fatal infection of the dog’s uterus. Fortunately, if caught early, most dogs will experience a good outcome following treatment.

Here’s a look at what causes pyometra, its symptoms and how best to treat it.

What Is Pyometra in Dogs?

Pyometra is a severe and potentially life-threatening infection of the uterus in dogs.

“It typically occurs in middle-aged to older female dogs that have not been spayed, but can occur in spayed female dogs if a portion of the ovary is left by accident,” says Dr. Mathieu Glassman, V.M.D., board-certified veterinary surgeon, and founder and CEO of pet care company Dr. Cuddles.

Veterinarians often recommend spaying your female dog because it can help prevent pyometra, as well as mammary cancer.

“Spaying dogs involves surgically removing the uterus (and typically the ovaries as well) which is not only the treatment for many cases of pyometra but also the best means of preventing it in the first place,” says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

Pyometra is caused by hormonal changes and typically occurs when E. coli bacteria are introduced into the uterus via the vagina.

This is most likely to occur during a dog’s heat cycle when the cervix is more relaxed. After the heat cycle, a dog’s progesterone hormone increases, causing the uterus lining to thicken. A dog that experiences multiple heat cycles is more likely to experience cysts and fluid secretions, making it a much more hospitable environment for bacteria growth.

If the bacterial infection isn’t detected, the uterus will continue to fill with bacteria and pus, leading to toxins being released into the bloodstream and causing life-threatening symptoms.

It’s less common, but pyometra can develop in dogs that were spayed but some of the ovarian tissue was left inside. This is called a uterine stump pyometra and occurs after an incomplete ovariohysterectomy (spay surgery).

“Even if you think your pet is spayed, it is important to let your vet know if they are having some of the clinical signs (of pyometra), as it is not impossible that they have developed a stump pyometra or another issue that could be equally dangerous and mimic the signs of a massive infection,” Glassman says.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Pyometra?

According to Greenstein, the life expectancy of a dog with pyometra depends on several factors:

Speed of diagnosis

Speed of intervention

Presence of complications

Overall health status of the dog

Age of the dog

Presence of underlying concerns, like cancer

The outcome also greatly depends on whether the pyometra is open or closed, Glassman adds.

“Open pyometra allows some discharge to escape through an open cervix and vagina, while closed pyometra does not, making it more dangerous due to the risk of uterine rupture and systemic infection (sepsis),” he says.

If left untreated, pyometra is typically fatal. However, with prompt surgical treatment, which usually involves an emergency spaying, most dogs can recover completely, Glassman adds.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Pyometra

There can be a range of symptoms depending on the stage and severity of the infection, Greenstein says.

The most common clinical signs and symptoms of pyometra in dogs include the following:

Lethargy

Depression

Anorexia

Excessive water intake

Excessive urination

Pale mucous membranes

Bloody vaginal discharge

According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, some dogs may not show any clinical signs of pyometra other than a vaginal discharge containing pus, which is why they recommend that female dogs that have not been spayed should always be checked for pyometra if they’re sick.

What are the Stages of Pyometra in Dogs?

Like any disease, there are several stages to pyometra in dogs, notes Glassman.

Early stage

After a dog experiences a heat cycle, hormonal changes lead to an increase in the uterus lining, creating an environment conducive to bacterial growth. In some instances, endometrial hyperplasia precedes pyometra. This occurs when the dog’s menstrual cycle is stuck in a phase where the lining of the uterus becomes thickened and remains thickened.

Bacterial infection

If E. coli bacteria enters the uterus via the vagina, it can develop an infection. If left untreated, the infection will grow into an abscess and release pus into the body. This is the stage when dog owners are likely to see symptoms in their dog.

Symptom onset

If the infection isn’t treated it will continue to grow larger and lead to a greater number of symptoms, including lethargy, depression, not eating, increased drinking and urination, vomiting, diarrhea, distended painful abdomen, fever, low body temperature, collapse and vaginal discharge.

Progression

As the pyometra progresses, the dog’s circulatory system begins to fail as the heart loses strength of contraction, and the blood vessels are no longer able to maintain their tone (so they dilate) and blood pressure plummets. When this occurs, important tissues like the brain, heart and kidneys, lose oxygen and nutrients and patients can die.

Critical phase

If left untreated, pyometra can become critical. If the dog has closed pyometra, the dog is more likely to die from pyometra at this stage. If they have open pyometra, the dog can experience a chronic infection of the uterus.

How To Test for Pyometra in Dogs

The veterinarian will conduct a physical exam, and coupled with your dog’s reproductive history, may suspect pyometra. To help diagnose pyometra, the veterinarian is likely to recommend the following diagnostic tests:

General chemistry profile

Complete blood count

Urinalysis

Abdominal radiographs

Abdominal ultrasound

Vaginal cytology

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Pyometra

The total cost for treating pyometra in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including:

How early the disease was diagnosed

Whether the pyometra is open or closed

The dog’s overall health

Where you live

The level of care/intervention required

Glassman notes the average total cost can be anywhere from $1,000 up to $10,000.

The costs associated with treating pyometra in dogs include the following:

Diagnostic tests, including blood tests and ultrasound: $200 to $3,000

Surgical treatment (spaying): $500 to $4,000

Hospital stay: $200 to $2,000 per day

Medications, including antibiotics and pain relief: $50 to $400

Follow-up care: $50 to $350

Is Pyometra Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether your pet insurance covers treatment for pyometra will depend entirely on your individual coverage plan, and whether your dog was diagnosed before or after the coverage started.

Owners should read their pet insurance coverage carefully.

“Every policy is different but in general, pyometra should be covered because of its sudden onset and not a pre-existing condition,” Greenstein says.

There are also some pet insurance companies that cover pre-existing conditions with limitations.

“It’s important for pet owners to review their insurance policy details or contact their provider for clarification,” Glassman adds. “If you aren’t sure what your policy excludes, ask your provider, and get it in writing.”

Is Pyometra Common in Senior Dogs?

Pyometra is more common in senior, unspayed female dogs due to repeated exposure to heat cycles that don’t end in pregnancy, Glassman says.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, pyometra is reported most often in dogs more than 5 years old and tends to occur four to six weeks post-estrus.

