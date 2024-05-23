News & Insights

Stocks

PYC Therapeutics Gains FDA Orphan Drug Status

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its drug candidate, PYC-001, targeted at treating Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA), a rare, progressive blinding eye disease. This designation will aid the drug’s progression through clinical trials, offering benefits like tax credits, fee exemptions, and potential market exclusivity for seven years post-approval. The company is preparing to commence a phase 1 clinical trial for PYC-001 later in 2024.

For further insights into AU:PYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.