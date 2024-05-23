PYC Therapeutics Gains FDA Orphan Drug Status

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its drug candidate, PYC-001, targeted at treating Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA), a rare, progressive blinding eye disease. This designation will aid the drug’s progression through clinical trials, offering benefits like tax credits, fee exemptions, and potential market exclusivity for seven years post-approval. The company is preparing to commence a phase 1 clinical trial for PYC-001 later in 2024.

