PYC Therapeutics Expands Employee Incentive Options

November 27, 2024 — 02:43 am EST

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 1,200,000 unlisted options, set to expire in November 2028, with each option exercisable at $3.00. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and highlights the company’s strategic efforts to leverage equity-based compensation. Investors might see this as a signal of PYC’s growth potential and commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

