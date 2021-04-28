PXJ, DVLU: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, where 2,580,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PXJ, in morning trading today Championx is up about 3.2%, and Transocean is higher by about 6.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF, which lost 550,000 of its units, representing a 36.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVLU, in morning trading today Unum Group is up about 0.3%, and Prudential Financial

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.