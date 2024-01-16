PXH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: PXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.42, changing hands as low as $18.38 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.12 per share, with $19.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.38.

