PXF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 14, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.43, changing hands as high as $44.74 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.42 per share, with $46.8618 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.71.

