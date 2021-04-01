PWR Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/21, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of PWR's recent stock price of $89.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.705 per share, with $89.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.46.

In Thursday trading, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

