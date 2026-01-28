PVH, OpenAI Alliance to Embed AI in Product Design & Demand Planning

PVH Corporation PVH has been gaining from the strong execution of the PVH+ Plan, alongside strength in its brands and cost-management efforts. The plan mainly aims at accelerating growth by boosting its core strengths and connecting Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands with the consumers.



In the latest update, the company has announced a collaboration with OpenAI that combines OpenAI’s advanced capabilities with the power of Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and PVH. The partnership advances PVH’s multi-year PVH+ growth strategy by integrating OpenAI’s technology across global operations to support innovation and create new opportunities across the value chain.



Through its collaboration with OpenAI, PVH will co-develop custom AI capabilities embedded within its data and demand-driven operating model, which will boost product design, demand planning, inventory optimization and consumer engagement. These capabilities will enhance team creativity and execution, enabling smarter tools, improved decision-making and personalized consumer experiences.



The company will integrate OpenAI enterprise APIs to develop modern workflows and drive outcomes end-to-end, across product, marketing, supply chain and retail functions. This also includes ChatGPT Enterprise, with the latest applications built exclusively for its teams. The alliance underscores PVH’s focus on scalable innovation that supports associates, modernizes workflows and deepens consumer engagement.

What’s More for PVH?

PVH continued to make progress in strengthening its direct-to-consumer (DTC) and digital channels, both of which are central to its PVH+ Plan. Both the brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, have been gaining traction online by connecting hero product innovations with global mega-talent campaigns, resulting in higher traffic, new customer acquisition and improved repeat purchasing.



This current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have fallen 22.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 6.4% growth.

