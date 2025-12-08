PVH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.94, changing hands as low as $75.85 per share. PVH Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVH's low point in its 52 week range is $59.2801 per share, with $111.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.80.

