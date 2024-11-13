News & Insights

PVH Appoints Jesper Andersen to Board of Directors

November 13, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

The latest update is out from PVH ( (PVH) ).

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Jesper Andersen, a seasoned CFO from the LEGO Group, to its Board of Directors and Audit & Risk Management Committee, enhancing the company’s strategic growth plans. Andersen’s extensive experience in driving brand growth at major global consumer brands like Colgate-Palmolive and Beiersdorf will support PVH’s ambition to elevate Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as top lifestyle brands. His appointment is part of PVH’s ongoing board refreshment process, aimed at creating long-term value for stakeholders.

