Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF, which added 14,500,000 units, or a 12.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PVAL, in morning trading today Citigroup is down about 1%, and Walmart is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WULX ETF, which added 85,000 units, for a 38.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PVAL, WULX: Big ETF Inflows

