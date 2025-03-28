Putnam Focused Large Cap Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PVAL

In trading on Friday, shares of the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: PVAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.74, changing hands as low as $37.56 per share. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVAL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.135 per share, with $40.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.63.

