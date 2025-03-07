The Push for Budget EVs: Automakers Step Up as Competition Intensifies

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future, but there’s a big problem—they’re still too expensive for many buyers. While more people want to switch to EVs, high prices remain a major barrier. In fact, the average transaction price for an EV was $55,614 in January, according to Kelley Blue Book. That’s way higher than most gas-powered cars.

For EVs to truly go mainstream, they need to be affordable for the average buyer. Automakers know this and are racing to bring down costs. The competition is especially fierce as Chinese companies push out budget-friendly EVs at a rapid pace. BYD Co Ltd. is already leading the charge in low-cost EVs. The company controls its entire supply chain, which allows it to keep prices down. BYD’s cheapest model, the Seagull, starts at under $10,000. It has been a massive success. Now, the Seagull is getting an upgrade with advanced driving features, making it an even more attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Let’s take a look at how major automakers like Toyota TM, Volkswagen VWAGY, Tesla TSLA, General Motors GM and Ford F are stepping up their game.

TM’s Push for Affordable EVs in China

Toyota has made a big move in China, the world’s largest EV market. The Japanese automaker just launched its cheapest EV in China, the bZ3X, for around $15,000. That’s about 30% cheaper than the bZ3 sedan, one of Toyota’s mid-to-high-end EVs in China.

The demand was so high that Toyota’s server crashed after receiving over 10,000 orders in an hour. The bZ3X is a compact electric SUV designed to compete with budget-friendly Chinese EVs, especially those from BYD. This marks a major shift for Toyota as it seeks to gain a stronger foothold in the growing EV sector.

Pre-orders for the bZ3X began in December, with prices starting at just under $14,000 (100,000 yuan). The SUV comes in two versions—one standard and another with advanced smart driving technology. The base model starts at 109,800 yuan ($15,000) and offers five trim options, while the smart driving version is priced at 149,800 yuan ($20,500).

Volkswagen’s Budget-Friendly Models

Volkswagen is focusing on affordable EVs, particularly in Europe. The company recently announced plans to launch two models in the coming years. The ID.2all, expected to arrive in 2026, will cost around $27,000. Following that, VWAGY will introduce the ID. EVERY1 in 2027, priced at approximately $21,500. The EVERY1 will be the first model to feature Rivian’s vehicle architecture and software, developed through a $5.8 billion joint venture established last year between the German automaker and the U.S. EV maker. These models cater to European consumers who favor smaller, entry-level cars.

GM’s Next-Gen Chevy Bolt

General Motors is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt in an all-new version later this year. This next-gen Bolt will be GM’s first Ultium-based EV in North America to use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. The goal is to lower costs while improving efficiency. CEO Mary Barra has promised that the new Bolt will offer a better driving and charging experience, making it a strong option for budget-conscious EV buyers.

Ford’s Affordable EV Platform

Ford is working on a new platform for low-cost, compact EVs. The first model, a compact crossover, is set to debut in late 2026 with a price tag of around $25,000. Ford also plans to release a small electric truck and a dedicated ride-hailing vehicle. This strategy aims to make EVs more accessible while expanding Ford’s lineup in the growing market.

Tesla’s Low-Cost EV Plan

Tesla is preparing to launch a budget-friendly EV in the first half of 2025. With Tesla’s sales growth slowing and affordability concerns rising, this move could help the company stay competitive. Although Tesla has not revealed full details, let’s hope the company sticks to its timeline and delivers as promised. That could help the company gain some of its lost market share.

Last Word

Automakers worldwide are realizing that affordable EVs are key to increasing adoption. As battery costs drop and production scales up, prices are expected to fall further. Competition from Chinese EV makers like BYD is also pushing global brands to step up their game. Whether it’s Toyota’s aggressive push in China, GM’s Bolt revival, or Tesla’s upcoming budget model, one thing is clear — the race for affordable EVs is on. Consumers will soon have more choices than ever before.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.