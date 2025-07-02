Markets
Pursuit Attractions Buys Tabacon Thermal Resort And Spa In Costa Rica

July 02, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) said on Wednesday that it has acquired Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa, which is located at the heart of Costa Rica's Arenal region.  

This transaction also includes the nearby Choyín Río Termal hot springs, designed for broader access to the thermal river.

David Barry, CEO of Pursuit, said: "This acquisition provides immediate scale and unlocks compelling opportunities for long-term growth in a high-demand destination."

Tabacon spans 570 acres of rainforest and offers access to the country's network of naturally flowing hot springs. This five-star eco-luxury resort features 105 rooms, a spa, and culinary experiences.

