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Purple Innovation CFO Todd Vogensen To Step Down; Robert Lucian To Succeed

April 28, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Todd Vogensen will depart the Company effective May 1, 2026, to pursue another opportunity.

The Company also announced the appointment of Robert Lucian as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 27, 2026. Lucian is a seasoned public company finance executive and most recently served as the CFO of La-Z-Boy, Inc.

Prior to La-Z-Boy, Lucian was CFO of Coty's North America Professional Beauty, where he was responsible for integrating P&G's Professional Hair Care business into Coty's Professional Nail Care business.

Lucian also spent more than three decades at Procter & Gamble in a variety of leadership positions spanning multiple business units, corporate finance, new business development, and global supply chain finance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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