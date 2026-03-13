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Purple Biotech CEO Gil Efron To Step Down For Health Reasons

March 13, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Gil Efron will step down from his role in August, due to health considerations.

The company has initiated a formal search process to identify the next executive chief for the pharma firm.

Efron will remain with the company transitioning to lead corporate development.

"Due to health considerations, I believe this is the right time for me to transition from the CEO role, but I remain deeply committed to the Company, its strong team and its future." Gil Efron commented.

On Thursday, PPBT shares closed at $3.84, down 4.24% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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