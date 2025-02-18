Purple Biotech Advances Phase 2 Study of NT219 in Combination with Keytruda and Erbitux for Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Purple Biotech advances NT219 to Phase 2 study for recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, targeting drug resistance.

Purple Biotech Ltd. announced it is advancing NT219, a novel drug aimed at overcoming tumor resistance to therapy, into a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). The study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, will explore the combination of NT219 with standard treatments pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and cetuximab (Erbitux). NT219 is designed to degrade key cancer resistance proteins and resensitize tumors to existing therapies. The trial involves two cohorts—one for each combination therapy—and aims to confirm NT219’s efficacy and safety, potentially establishing it as a new standard of care for patients with limited options due to tumor resistance. The study follows promising preclinical results showing NT219's ability to reverse immune resistance and enhance anti-tumor responses.

Purple Biotech is advancing NT219 into a Phase 2 study, demonstrating their commitment to overcoming tumor resistance in head and neck cancer patients.

The collaboration with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Dr. Antonio Jimeno adds credibility and expertise to the study, potentially enhancing the prospects for successful outcomes.

NT219 targets key cancer resistance mechanisms and has shown promise in preclinical models, indicating its potential effectiveness in combination with established therapies such as pembrolizumab and cetuximab.

The study aims to address a significant unmet medical need in a market forecasted to reach $5 billion by 2030, highlighting the potential market opportunity for Purple Biotech's innovations.

The Phase 2 study is an investigator-initiated trial, which may indicate that the company is relying on external expertise and resources, potentially raising concerns about in-house capabilities for trial management.

The low response rates to existing standard treatments, such as pembrolizumab and cetuximab (20% and 15%-20% respectively), highlight the significant challenge NT219 faces in demonstrating effectiveness in a difficult-to-treat patient population.

The press release underscores significant uncertainties and risks associated with drug development, as it states that many factors beyond the company's control could impact the outcomes of their therapeutic candidates.

What is NT219 and how does it work?

NT219 is a novel small molecule drug designed to target cancer resistance mechanisms by degrading IRS1/2 and blocking key survival pathways.

What is the focus of the Phase 2 study for NT219?

The Phase 2 study focuses on evaluating the efficacy and safety of NT219 in combination with pembrolizumab or cetuximab for SCCHN patients.

Who is leading the NT219 study?

The study is led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, a Professor and Director at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

What types of cancer are being targeted in this clinical trial?

The trial targets recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN).

What are the expected outcomes of the NT219 study?

The study aims to determine if NT219 can overcome drug resistance and improve responses to chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

NT219, a novel agent designed to overcome tumor resistance to drug therapy, will be evaluated in combination with the standard-of-care head and neck cancer drugs pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or cetuximab (Erbitux)









The study is conducted in collaboration with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and is led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, Professor and Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program









REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Purple Biotech Ltd.



("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced today it is advancing into a Phase 2 study with NT219 in patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). Purple Biotech’s NT219 is a first-in-class small molecule drug designed to target key cancer resistance mechanisms by degrading IRS1/2 and blocking IGF1R/IRS1 and STAT3 survival pathways, resensitizing refractory tumors to immune checkpoint inhibitors, EGFR blockers, and chemotherapy, as demonstrated in various preclinical models.





The market for products and treatments related to SCCHN is forecast to become a $5 billion market by 2030, yet only 20% of recurrent/metastatic SCCHN patients respond to pembrolizumab (Keytruda), the world’s top-selling oncology drug and only 15%-20% respond to cetuximab (Erbitux). Approximately 175,000 people are diagnosed with SCCHN annually, making it the sixth most common cancer type.





The Phase 2 study will assess the efficacy and safety of NT219 as a combination therapy to further investigate NT219’s role in overcoming tumor resistance to standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab, and EGFR blockers, such as cetuximab. The study is designed as two single-arm cohorts: one arm will evaluate for the first time the combination of NT219 with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy, and the other arm will evaluate NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic SCCHN. Additionally, the study will assess potential biomarkers identified in a previous clinical study of NT219. The overall statistical design of each arm follows a Simon 2-stage approach, with an initial enrollment of 10 patients per arm, followed by an expansion cohort of an additional 19 patients per arm in the second stage. The study is an investigator-initiated trial and is led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, Professor and Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.





Dr. Jimeno focuses his research on achieving durable tumor control for head and neck cancers (SCCHN), with an in-depth view of the cancer and immune cell interaction. He recently demonstrated the central role of STAT3 in the PD1-PDL1 axis and tumor clonogenicity, motility, invasion, as well as resistance to immunotherapy, radiation and chemotherapy.





Dr. Jimeno commented, “NT219 is a novel and unique compound inhibiting both IRS and STAT3 oncogenic pathways, which are complementary and activated in SCCHN. The combination with the standard of care pembrolizumab or cetuximab leverages and moves forward our preclinical research demonstrating that such a combination could benefit patients with SCCHN, and I look forward to the results of this study combination in the near future."





“We are pleased and honored to collaborate with Dr. Jimeno and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in support of this important study, which aims to address a significant unmet medical need in SCCHN patients who, despite encouraging results in recent mid-stage clinical studies, still have limited treatment options due to the emergence of tumor resistance to current therapies,” stated Gil Efron, Purple Biotech CEO. “NT219 has the potential to establish a new standard of care in combination with pembrolizumab or cetuximab. Purple Biotech remains committed to advancing novel therapeutic strategies that can improve outcomes for patients with aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers.”





The Phase 2 study builds upon Purple Biotech’s Phase 1 studies, which determined the recommended dose of NT219, demonstrating the drug’s anti-tumor activity and confirmed patient responses. Preclinical models in tumors that developed immune resistance post PD1 therapy demonstrated that the combination of NT219 plus PD1 inhibition (i.e., pembrolizumab) reversed that resistance and resulted in tumor shrinkage, while PD1 therapy alone did not. These findings were due to documented reversal of immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment to an immunoreactive microenvironment, conforming with NT219’s mechanism of action.







Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/N SCCHN). The Company is advancing NT219 into a Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab. The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit



https://purple-biotech.com/



.







Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views, expectations, beliefs or intentions with respect to future events, and are subject to a number of assumptions, involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, as well as uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.



https://www.sec.gov



.







IR@purple-biotech.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.